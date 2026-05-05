Here's the Question That Caused Seattle's Mayor to Flee an Interview

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is exactly what we expected—a complete disaster. She couldn’t care less that her city is an anti-business hellhole. Your honor, when the job-creating and investing class leaves your city, that’s not a good sign. Also, turning their abandoned office space into homeless shelters isn’t urban renewal or anything; it’s just turning your city into a magnet for vagrants. Wilson is a classic example of people destroying things because they have no work or life experience.

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INSANE. Seattle's Socialist Mayor responds to exodus of wealth from Washington state by saying "BYE" ... then laughing. We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/gP8CbPkqEl — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 29, 2026

The mayor was recently near a shooting during one of her events. She recently spoke with KOMO News’ Chris Daniels about the incident, but couldn’t answer basic questions about public safety, prompting a staffer to cut off the interview. Honestly, the mayor left because she knew her socialist utopia story would fall apart with this line of questioning. Daniels was asking a fair question about the expansion of surveillance systems and the reduction of crime. Wilson has campaigned against the expansion of such security devices. Daniels was visibly irritated that the interview was cut short (via KOMO News):

Staffers for Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson abruptly stop interview after she can't answer basic questionspic.twitter.com/s6kOBXK9zS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 2, 2026

She spoke briefly about the shooting on Tuesday, just before an appearance to announce a new wood recycling facility, referencing the incident at the Yesler Community Center. The mayor had just finished speaking to announce the expansion of the Seattle preschool program when shots were fired nearby. Wilson’s security team rushed her to safety, and Seattle City Councilmember Maritza Rivera said she and the Seattle Public Schools superintendent were forced to shelter inside. No one was injured, and no arrests have been made. Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. Neighbors, both on and off camera, said they would support expanding surveillance systems if it helped reduce gun violence in the area. When asked on Friday whether the incident had changed her views on surveillance cameras, Wilson’s staff intervened during the interview. “Let’s keep it on topic,” a city employee said. Wilson attempted to respond but was interrupted again, and the interview ended as the staff said the event was about to begin. Another staff member suggested scheduling a separate time to address the question.

That’s bush league. No matter how you look at it, that’s ridiculous. Also, she’s a public figure—she must answer any and all questions under the authority of her office.

“Keep it on topic”—that’s just laughable. You think President Trump is only asked questions about drug prices or whatever is on his schedule that’s open to the press? No—it’s everything and anything. If you can’t handle it, then do run for office. Ms. Wilson, this was an easy, fair question, and you needed your little Bolshevik minion to bail you out. You’re pathetic.

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