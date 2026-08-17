Social Media Accounts of Two DC Bar Disciplinary Counsel Are Full of Progressive Hate

The Oversight Project (OP) uncovered evidence that two disciplinary lawyers at the D.C. Bar who went after President Donald Trump’s attorneys are far-left radicals. The D.C. Bar has one of the worst reputations among bar associations across the country for targeting conservative attorneys.

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The OP scanned former D.C. bar counsel Jason Horrell's now-deleted X account and retrieved posts promoting Marxism. However, despite this clear partisan bias, he was allowed to try conservative attorneys like President Donald Trump’s former legal counsel, Jeffrey Clark. The D.C. Bar is attempting to strip Clark of his law license over his work for Trump dealing with election wrongdoing in the 2020 election. Clark, who is now the Vice President of Litigation at OP, drafted a proposed letter for the DOJ to send to political leaders in Georgia, advising them of legal options they could take. The letter was never even sent.

In one post, Horrell said that while getting his degrees, “I had to become a Marxist in my own time.” In a post from 2020, “Horrell appears to repost a Communist account (note the hammer and sickle avatar) quote-posting an excerpt from ‘The Magnificat’ and remarking that lifting the lowly and filling the hungry is ‘where Marx comes in’ (rather than God),” OP said. The Magnificat refers to the words Mary spoke while pregnant with Jesus.

OP summed up several of Horrell’s posts, saying “Horrell's deleted X account is overtly partisan. He reposts Left-wing talking points about ‘Christian Nationalism,’ disarming the police, and critical race theory while amplifying Left-wing politicians like Julián Castro and AOC.” Horrell made 35 political contributions from 2012 to 2024, all to Democrats. He bragged about going to an “antiracism” class in the summer of 2020, when the BLM rioting was occurring.

Jack Metzler was disciplinary counsel on the D.C. Bar’s political witch hunt against Trump’s pardon attorney Ed Martin. Metzler withdrew from that case in May but still remains as D.C. Bar disciplinary counsel. The D.C. Bar filed ethics charges against Martin for sending a letter to Georgetown University Law Center asking them about their DEI practices. Martin indicated his office would not hire affiliates of the school until it stopped, and raised issues around its nonprofit status and federal funding.

On January 21, 2025, Trump issued Executive Order 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.” It directs all federal executive departments and agencies to terminate “discriminatory and illegal preferences, mandates, policies, programs, activities” related to DEI. It applies to all institutions of higher education that receive federal grants.

The Department of Education provided “Dear Colleague” guidance directing schools receiving federal funds to end racial preferences in admissions, hiring, scholarships, etc., with threats of investigation or loss of funding for non-compliance.

Georgetown, a private Jesuit school, receives federal funding. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and other protected characteristics. The 2023 Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard held that race-based affirmative action in college admissions violates the Equal Protection Clause — and, by extension for private schools receiving federal funds, Title VI.

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OP posted a screenshot of a post from Metzler showing an attractive woman making a face. “This one, from Jan. 6 2021, uses a still image from a pornographic movie to insinuate that @TedCruz was sexually aroused by the events at the Capitol that day,” OP said.

Another post from Metzler said that Trump “uses the Constitution for toilet paper.” OP described a third post by Metzler, “He called people who opposed President Obama racists and called President Trump a ‘corrupt, evil buffoon.’”

Metzler attacked Trump over the Unite the Right rally (which we now know was funded by the SPLC) and slammed Steve Bannon.

“The DOJ’s lawsuit against the D.C. Bar raises serious concerns about Metzler’s biased social media practices,” OP declared. “This new discovery adds fuel to the blazing inferno underscoring how the D.C. Bar’s case against @JeffClarkUS should be thrown out.”

The D.C. Bar also targeted Rudy Giuliani, disbarring him over his work challenging the 2020 election results. Trump’s DOJ attorneys Juli Haller, Lawrence Joseph and Brandon Johnson are currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings for litigating 2020 election lawsuits.

Trump’s DOJ sued the D.C. Bar in May, accusing them of weaponizing the bar disciplinary process against Trump’s federal attorneys. The lawsuit seeks to end the disciplinary proceedings against Clark.

The DOJ filed a Statement of Interest in Martin’s case. It said in part, “The Office of Disciplinary Counsel and the Board on Professional Responsibility, as D.C. institutions, have no authority to decide whether a federal government attorney — no less the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia — is upholding his oath of office or whether his official acts comport with the Constitution.”

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Trump tried to set up an anti-weaponization fund to reimburse victims of the left’s lawfare, but RINO lame-duck Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) joined with Democrats to shut it down, threatening not to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general if Blanche didn’t drop the plans.

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