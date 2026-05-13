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Tipsheet

John Thune Is Reminding Republican Voters Why He Sucks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2026 6:30 AM
John Thune Is Reminding Republican Voters Why He Sucks
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is doing his best, but in some situations, it’s not enough. The funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which lasted nearly 80 days, was chaotic. And now this ongoing frustration over the SAVE America Act is reminding GOP voters why he, for lack of a better word, sucks. This bill is crucial to election integrity. It stops all Democrat schemes to rig elections, which explains their strong opposition. If SAVE becomes law and the 2030 census takes place, it could severely harm the Left. 

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Instead, Thune said once again he won’t nuke the filibuster because he doesn’t have the votes. So? Do something, man. Put people on blast, name names, and threaten to wrest away chairmanship gavels. Put the screws to people instead of whatever we’re doing right now, because this lackadaisical approach is torturous.

We’re not dealing with ordinary times either, with Democrats and their base growing increasingly illiberal and unhinged. It’s time to eliminate the filibuster. Pass SAVE and a host of other MAGA initiatives that were considered long shots because of the 60-vote threshold. The Democrats revealed their true colors during the DHS battle—there’s no reasoning with these people, so the filibuster is no longer necessary, since there’s nothing left to negotiate. 

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Related:

DHS FILIBUSTER GOP JOHN THUNE

Nuke it, pass SAVE, and push through a batch of bills that give congressional Republicans something to promote as they head into the thick of the midterm season. If they can’t sell it, that’s their issue. They at least have material. 

Seriously, I feel like this is how Thune operates:

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