A Heckler Got a Dose Instant Karma After Hurling Insults at Nigel Farage

Leader of the UK Reform Party, Nigel Farage, was probably entertained in the extreme over this incident: a heckler hurled an insult whilst driving by, only to get into a car accident seconds later. It also wasn’t anything he hadn’t heard; the drive-by lefty called him a ‘w****r,’ but it’s what someone said afterward that makes the clip hilarious: “She won’t be doing that again” (via The Evening Standard):

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This lady shouted abuse at me and then crashed her own car.



That’s what you might call instant karma! pic.twitter.com/qMQRtEKK6Q — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 23, 2026

The Reform UK leader, who was campaigning in Clacton, can be seen standing beside a road with some colleagues when the incident occurred. A grey Vauxhall Astra drives past, and a woman can be heard shouting “w***er” out of the open window. However, she seemingly doesn’t see that the traffic lights ahead have turned red - and plows into the car in front, much to the amusement of Farage’s supporters watching on. One person can be heard to retort: “She won’t be doing that again in a hurry.” Mr Farage posted a video of the incident on X, along with the caption: “This lady shouted abuse at me and then crashed her own car. That’s what you might call instant karma!”

Just magnificent.

You could watch this on a loop:

Karma can come quickly... particularly if you are driving.



That was what one woman discovered when she crashed her car seconds after opening a window to swear at Nigel Farage ⤵️https://t.co/DT3NIgkS9v pic.twitter.com/PJYWELCMxb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 23, 2026

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