VIP
Democrats Confirmed Once Again This Week How Racist They Are
Democrats Confirmed Once Again This Week How Racist They Are
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden
Jon Ossoff Spends A LOT of Money on This Item...and He Puts Some Dem Women to Shame
Jon Ossoff Spends A LOT of Money on This Item...and He Puts Some...
DSA Assault on Prisons Is Rooted in Third Worldist Lust for Barbarism
DSA Assault on Prisons Is Rooted in Third Worldist Lust for Barbarism
New St. Louis DEA Leader Credits WH, Interagency Cooperation for Falling Fentanyl Overdose Deaths
New St. Louis DEA Leader Credits WH, Interagency Cooperation for Falling Fentanyl Overdose...
His Dishonor
His Dishonor
The One Democrat Who's Getting Tough Questions From CNN
The One Democrat Who's Getting Tough Questions From CNN
Ukrainian War Remakes War
Ukrainian War Remakes War
The Democratic Socialists of America vs. the United States of America
The Democratic Socialists of America vs. the United States of America
Broad Tariffs on Semiconductors Risk Economic Harm and American Security
Broad Tariffs on Semiconductors Risk Economic Harm and American Security
Despite a Decade of Controversy, the Semiquincentennial Pool Party Was a Blast
Despite a Decade of Controversy, the Semiquincentennial Pool Party Was a Blast
A President Who Chose a Higher Standard Than the Law Required
A President Who Chose a Higher Standard Than the Law Required
Echoes of the Roman Conquest of Jerusalem in Today’s Islamic Conquest of the West
Echoes of the Roman Conquest of Jerusalem in Today’s Islamic Conquest of the...
The Mullahs Have Dropped the Mask—The Gulf Must Unite to End Tehran’s Reign of Terror
The Mullahs Have Dropped the Mask—The Gulf Must Unite to End Tehran’s Reign...
Tipsheet

A Heckler Got a Dose Instant Karma After Hurling Insults at Nigel Farage

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2026 6:00 AM
A Heckler Got a Dose Instant Karma After Hurling Insults at Nigel Farage
AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Leader of the UK Reform Party, Nigel Farage, was probably entertained in the extreme over this incident: a heckler hurled an insult whilst driving by, only to get into a car accident seconds later. It also wasn’t anything he hadn’t heard; the drive-by lefty called him a ‘w****r,’ but it’s what someone said afterward that makes the clip hilarious: “She won’t be doing that again” (via The Evening Standard):

Advertisement

The Reform UK leader, who was campaigning in Clacton, can be seen standing beside a road with some colleagues when the incident occurred.

A grey Vauxhall Astra drives past, and a woman can be heard shouting “w***er” out of the open window.

However, she seemingly doesn’t see that the traffic lights ahead have turned red - and plows into the car in front, much to the amusement of Farage’s supporters watching on.

One person can be heard to retort: “She won’t be doing that again in a hurry.”

Mr Farage posted a video of the incident on X, along with the caption: “This lady shouted abuse at me and then crashed her own car. That’s what you might call instant karma!”

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS UNITED KINGDOM VIDEO

Just magnificent. 

You could watch this on a loop:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Jake Tapper Really Doesn't Like Hunter Biden Matt Vespa
The Left-Wing Unicorn Hunt for the White Male Working-Class Voter Victor Davis Hanson
John Thune Fumes After Getting Roasted by Karoline Leavitt Over His Incompetence Matt Vespa
Jon Ossoff Spends A LOT of Money on This Item...and He Puts Some Dem Women to Shame Matt Vespa
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement