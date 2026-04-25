As Trump Addressed the Press on the WHCA Dinner Attack, a Lot of New Details Have Emerged

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was meant to be a fun event for the media and President Trump, who chose to attend this year. His top officials were also present. Around 9 PM EST, gunshots were heard inside the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of the president and other VIPs. The president, his cabinet members, and attendees were safe. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The suspect has reportedly been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California.

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The president spoke to the media at the White House, saying that Allen seems to be running toward the security checkpoint, armed with multiple weapons. Trump shared a photo of the suspect and security footage of the attack outside the venue.

“I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully," said the president. He later said the man who attacked the event was a thug who attacked our Constitution.

A united front at the White House pic.twitter.com/O2JpVN8ura — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

President Trump: “I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully." pic.twitter.com/KfLhZVXZ9r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2026

President Trump: "That was very unexpected...This THUG attacked our Constitution!” pic.twitter.com/YmU2cm6Qsm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2026

BREAKING: Presiident Trump confirms the shooter is a CALIFORNIA man, and federal agents are en route to his apartment in California RIGHT NOW



Todd Blanche says search warrants are being signed off on now. A raid will occur imminently. pic.twitter.com/Lp12iHxowQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2026

Trump thanks the Secret Service; one officer was shot but saved by a bulletproof vest after being shot at close range. The president said he spoke with the officer, who was in high spirits and proud. Mr. Trump later mentioned that this incident highlights the need for a new ballroom: it would simply be more secure. Regardless, Trump described the law enforcement response as impressive.

No security screening was required to enter an event featuring the President of the United States, the Speaker of the House, Cabinet Secretaries, and Members of Congress?



This failure of even the most basic security protocols—as inexplicable as it is inexcusable—demands an… pic.twitter.com/e88kzkycvu — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 26, 2026

The president stated that the WHCA dinner will be rescheduled and emphasized that essentially lunatics will not be allowed to dictate the public events of the president or anyone else. Trump said he fought hard to stay, adding he was ready to let it all out, but it was decided he should return safely to the White House.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that tonight we saw the very best and the very worst of this country after this attack. Charges will be filed soon; they are clear, with DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro, in a separate press conference with DC police and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, announcing that two firearm-related charges and assault on a federal officer will be filed against the suspect. The arraignment will be on Monday. During this presser held by DC officals, it was reported that the suspect was a hotel guest.

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Federal law enforcement is already seeking search warrants.

“Justice will be served,” said Blanche

FBI Director Kash Patel urged the public to dial 1-800 Call FBI, as no piece of information is too small.

The president was asked about how he felt regarding this incident, after surviving two assassination attempts. Trump said it’s totally shocking, but that never changes. He said he thought the gunfire was a tray falling from quite far away, but realized it was a gun. Yet he added that, as president, he must attend public events. It’s what it is—he had to do them.

DC authorities said Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, and he’s believed to be a lone actor. He’s also a registered Democrat, a Kamala Harris supporter, and a part-time teacher. He was not wounded during the attack.

This confirms it. It's the teacher from California. Kamala Harris donor. Reportedly a registered Democrat. https://t.co/67KvK1FFuq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

The shooter is a he/him communist part-time teacher from LA. pic.twitter.com/CqBHNj5rkZ — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) April 26, 2026

Cole Tomas (T.) Allen alleged shooting suspect registered as No Party Preference according to @rpyers

Other sources say he donated to Kamala. Was also Teacher of the Month in Los Angeles county. https://t.co/q40f29TDBT pic.twitter.com/BY7QNI092t — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) April 26, 2026

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