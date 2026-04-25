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Tipsheet

As Trump Addressed the Press on the WHCA Dinner Attack, a Lot of New Details Have Emerged

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 25, 2026 11:15 PM
As Trump Addressed the Press on the WHCA Dinner Attack, a Lot of New Details Have Emerged
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was meant to be a fun event for the media and President Trump, who chose to attend this year. His top officials were also present. Around 9 PM EST, gunshots were heard inside the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of the president and other VIPs. The president, his cabinet members, and attendees were safe. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The suspect has reportedly been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California.

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The president spoke to the media at the White House, saying that Allen seems to be running toward the security checkpoint, armed with multiple weapons. Trump shared a photo of the suspect and security footage of the attack outside the venue. 

“I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully," said the president. He later said the man who attacked the event was a thug who attacked our Constitution. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FBI WASHINGTON WHITE HOUSE

Trump thanks the Secret Service; one officer was shot but saved by a bulletproof vest after being shot at close range. The president said he spoke with the officer, who was in high spirits and proud. Mr. Trump later mentioned that this incident highlights the need for a new ballroom: it would simply be more secure. Regardless, Trump described the law enforcement response as impressive.

The president stated that the WHCA dinner will be rescheduled and emphasized that essentially lunatics will not be allowed to dictate the public events of the president or anyone else. Trump said he fought hard to stay, adding he was ready to let it all out, but it was decided he should return safely to the White House. 

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said that tonight we saw the very best and the very worst of this country after this attack. Charges will be filed soon; they are clear, with DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro, in a separate press conference with DC police and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, announcing that two firearm-related charges and assault on a federal officer will be filed against the suspect. The arraignment will be on Monday. During this presser held by DC officals, it was reported that the suspect was a hotel guest. 

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Federal law enforcement is already seeking search warrants. 

“Justice will be served,” said Blanche

FBI Director Kash Patel urged the public to dial 1-800 Call FBI, as no piece of information is too small. 

The president was asked about how he felt regarding this incident, after surviving two assassination attempts. Trump said it’s totally shocking, but that never changes. He said he thought the gunfire was a tray falling from quite far away, but realized it was a gun. Yet he added that, as president, he must attend public events. It’s what it is—he had to do them.

DC authorities said Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, and he’s believed to be a lone actor. He’s also a registered Democrat, a Kamala Harris supporter, and a part-time teacher. He was not wounded during the attack. 

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