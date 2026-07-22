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Tipsheet

Is This Exchange What Led to This ESPN Analyst Getting Fired?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 22, 2026 6:00 AM
Is This Exchange What Led to This ESPN Analyst Getting Fired?
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File

ESPN took the katana to its on-air talent pool. Most of the people were worthless. Sorry, I’m not upset that Bart Scott lost his job. Tom Pelissero losing his gig does suck, however. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Clark was one of the first to know he was being let go, finding out, reportedly, during a commercial break on Monday. He was on a panel discussion via satellite and did not return to the program. 

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Besides cost-saving cuts, Clark’s bush-league reaction to colleague Peter Schrager’s point on Get Up months ago also played a role in his termination. Though he apologized for the on-air spat, the damage was done:

The Athletic had more on the cuts, where some people found out via social media:

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Related:

NFL SPORTS

Karl Ravech, one of ESPN’s most prominent on-air voices for more than three decades, and NFL insider Tom Pelissero were laid off as part of the network’s latest round of cuts Tuesday, according to sources briefed on the moves.

The layoffs are the first since ESPN finalized its acquisition of NFL Network in January, and most of the dismissals were expected to take place at NFL Network with a large contingent behind the scenes, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. ESPN purchased NFL Network as part of a series of agreements that gave the league a 10 percent stake in the network.

[…]

ESPN also severed ties with former NFL MVP Cam Newton, longtime SportsCenter stalwart David Lloyd, injury expert Stephania Bell, former All-Pro linebacker and talk show host Bart Scott, as well as NFL Network analyst Charles Davis. News of the Bell, Lloyd and Scott layoffs were first reported by Front Office Sports; Outkick initially mentioned the Newton decision.

Well, it’s what it is. Ryan Clark's firing was not exactly mourned by most. 

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