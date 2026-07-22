Is This Exchange What Led to This ESPN Analyst Getting Fired?

ESPN took the katana to its on-air talent pool. Most of the people were worthless. Sorry, I’m not upset that Bart Scott lost his job. Tom Pelissero losing his gig does suck, however. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Clark was one of the first to know he was being let go, finding out, reportedly, during a commercial break on Monday. He was on a panel discussion via satellite and did not return to the program.

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Bro said the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders and IMMEDIATELY got fired 😭 https://t.co/E5tJRiVA6Z — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) July 20, 2026

Besides cost-saving cuts, Clark’s bush-league reaction to colleague Peter Schrager’s point on Get Up months ago also played a role in his termination. Though he apologized for the on-air spat, the damage was done:

apparently this factored into the Ryan Clark firing



Clark: "That’s the non-player in you"



Schrager: "Don’t belittle me like that, I can come & say as 3 ex-players are saying one thing & give an alternative perspective”



Clark: “What I need for you to do is not get mad & let me… https://t.co/P4vxNbf0lA pic.twitter.com/NDJib96324 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 21, 2026

Ryan Clark's firing from ESPN was influenced by his perceived poor verbal conduct, particularly toward colleague Peter Schrager.



On "Get Up" last September, after Schrager defended Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's performance in a season-opening loss, Clark said, "That's the non-player… pic.twitter.com/3Z6pSz9UMl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 20, 2026

The Athletic had more on the cuts, where some people found out via social media:

Karl Ravech had been with ESPN since 1993.



David Lloyd had been with ESPN since 1997.



Stephania Bell had been with ESPN since 2007.



They all apparently found out they were fired on social media and/or by a reporter calling for confirmation before being told by ESPN.



Brutal. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 21, 2026

Karl Ravech, one of ESPN’s most prominent on-air voices for more than three decades, and NFL insider Tom Pelissero were laid off as part of the network’s latest round of cuts Tuesday, according to sources briefed on the moves. The layoffs are the first since ESPN finalized its acquisition of NFL Network in January, and most of the dismissals were expected to take place at NFL Network with a large contingent behind the scenes, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. ESPN purchased NFL Network as part of a series of agreements that gave the league a 10 percent stake in the network. […] ESPN also severed ties with former NFL MVP Cam Newton, longtime SportsCenter stalwart David Lloyd, injury expert Stephania Bell, former All-Pro linebacker and talk show host Bart Scott, as well as NFL Network analyst Charles Davis. News of the Bell, Lloyd and Scott layoffs were first reported by Front Office Sports; Outkick initially mentioned the Newton decision.

Well, it’s what it is. Ryan Clark's firing was not exactly mourned by most.

Pat McAfee fired shots at Ryan Clark long before ESPN fired Clark.



Clark made a comment that kickers like McAfee are not "real" football players.



McAfee responded. pic.twitter.com/pDtjpzsU14 — Ken Cornia (@CorniaKen) July 21, 2026

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“Ryan Clark getting fired during the show” reminds me of a wild story I can’t believe I never heard before: during the Chiefs kickoff lunch in 1996, GM Carl Peterson was finishing a trade for kicker Pete Stoyanovich WHILE THEY WERE INTRODUCING the current kicker, Björn Nittmo,… https://t.co/aLBBI8OB2M pic.twitter.com/C1jpiX5WnJ — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) July 20, 2026

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