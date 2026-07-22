CNN's Top Legal Analyst Absolutely Obliterated NYC's Mamdani Over Talk About Arresting Netanyahu

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made headlines again, claiming that he was actively discussing the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to the city for a routine UN trip. This sounded absurd because it is—he has no authority here. None. It’s also a reminder that Mamdani should remember he’s just a mayor, not a head of state or legal authority. So, take it down a notch, little man.

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CNN’s Elie Honig, the network’s top legal analyst, ripped into Mamdani over these discussions, calling them "ridiculous."

CNN's senior legal analyst Elie Honig SHUTS DOWN Zohran Mamdani’s threat to arrest Netanyahu on live TV.



You know it's bad when even CNN calls the threat "a joke."



KEILAR: "Can Mamdani have Netanyahu arrested?"



HONIG: "Absolutely not. It is utterly RIDICULOUS for the mayor of… pic.twitter.com/miFfQdwVoq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 21, 2026

KEILAR: "Can Mamdani have Netanyahu arrested?" HONIG: "Absolutely not. It is utterly RIDICULOUS for the mayor of New York City to even suggest that he might have the authority to order the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu or any visiting foreign head of state." "The mayor of New York City has ZERO law enforcement authority. He DOES NOT tell the Manhattan DA, the NYPD, who to arrest, who to indict." "So I know the mayor is having his best lawyers look at this right now. Let me save them some time. You DO NOT have the authority to do this."

He finally backed down after everyone and their mother probably told him the same, but still—get a grip, dude.

Mamdani reverses on pledge to arrest Netanyahu https://t.co/AIaG5eRG3s — POLITICO (@politico) July 22, 2026

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