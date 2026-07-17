Watch These GOP Reps Cook a Dem Senator Over Her Ludicrous Remarks About the SAVE America Act

President Trump’s address to the nation last night confirmed what we’ve known for a while: there is a deep state, there was suspicious activity during the 2020 election, and our election system is vulnerable to hacking. Correcting this will require a multi-faceted approach, but the first step should be implementing national voter ID laws, which are among the measures outlined in the SAVE America Act. Only Americans should be voting in our election. As it happens, that’s not the case with nearly 300,000 noncitizens discovered on our voter rolls. The figure is likely higher.

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Democrats know this bill will forever render them a minority party, which is why their talking points against it are laughable. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) recently railed against the bill, which Republican Reps. Brandon Gill (R-TX), Brad Knott (R-NC), Mary Miller (R-IL), and Mark Alford (R-MO) watched and got a good chuckle over:

Alford: That is a flat out lie. Knott: She's saying the quiet part out loud. Gill: It’s rich whenever Democrats say the quiet part out loud and admit openly that they believe that not allowing illegal aliens to vote in our elections constitutes Republicans rigging elections against them. Miller: Their ideas are so crazy and unpopular that they need to cheat and get illegal votes. Knott: It's outrageous. Alford: We all know the truth, Senator Slotkin. The Save America Act is about saving America by saving election integrity. Gill: That's why 80% plus of the American people are on Republican side and want to get the Save America Act passed. Knott: The Save America Act is common sense. American citizens only should vote in American elections. Miller: The outrage that they have over the Save America Act tells you everything you need to know, the American people support voter ID and proof of citizenship. It's common sense. Knott: That's why Republicans are unified in trying to get this across the finish line and become law.

Alford: That's how desperate the communist, crazy Democrats are right now. They have no vision, no leader, no message. This is all they got.

Yes, Elissa, ensuring only American citizens vote, and legitimate ballots are counted, is rigging our democracy, or something.

Almost 80 percent of Americans support this bill. Take this trash somewhere else.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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