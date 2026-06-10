Trump DHS Moves to Expedite the Deportations of Illegal Aliens Found to Have Voted in American Elections

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, for illegal aliens who are found to have illegally voted in American elections.

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The directive stems from an executive order signed by President Trump in March of last year, titled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections." The order directs federal agencies to take actions related to verifying voter eligibility, administering election-related grants, improving information-sharing, enforcing federal election laws, enhancing voting systems, and prosecuting illegal aliens who unlawfully vote in U.S. elections.

🚨 NOW: The Trump DHS has just EXPEDITED the DEPORTATION of any foreign citizen who illegally votes in US elections



GREAT! But a LOT of them that are voting are simply not being caught, because we don't have the SAVE America Act and many states HIDE their data.



Expose it all,… pic.twitter.com/pLwGMYJpou — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

🚨JUST IN: Trump DHS just fast tracked deportations for any foreign national who votes illegally.



This is huge but cheating states are still getting away with it because they hide voter data.



The Supreme Court needs to act now.



HT @ericldaugh pic.twitter.com/ZTGaxh7xNo — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 9, 2026

“The importance of free, fair, and honest elections is without question. Echoing the words of President Trump, ‘the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,” DHS General Counsel James Percival said. “Illegal voting by aliens dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences.”

Any illegal who attempts to vote in federal elections will now be deported.



I LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/O5BN301AV7 — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) June 10, 2026

This comes after the SAVE America Act, aimed at strengthening election safeguards, failed to pass in the Senate. Though the bill remains stalled, the Trump administration remains committed to pursuing election integrity measures in any way they can.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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