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Tipsheet

Trump DHS Moves to Expedite the Deportations of Illegal Aliens Found to Have Voted in American Elections

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2026 12:00 PM
Trump DHS Moves to Expedite the Deportations of Illegal Aliens Found to Have Voted in American Elections
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, for illegal aliens who are found to have illegally voted in American elections.

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The directive stems from an executive order signed by President Trump in March of last year, titled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections." The order directs federal agencies to take actions related to verifying voter eligibility, administering election-related grants, improving information-sharing, enforcing federal election laws, enhancing voting systems, and prosecuting illegal aliens who unlawfully vote in U.S. elections.

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DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“The importance of free, fair, and honest elections is without question. Echoing the words of President Trump, ‘the right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election,” DHS General Counsel James Percival said. “Illegal voting by aliens dilutes the votes of American citizens and undermines our democracy. It must have consequences.”

This comes after the SAVE America Act, aimed at strengthening election safeguards, failed to pass in the Senate. Though the bill remains stalled, the Trump administration remains committed to pursuing election integrity measures in any way they can.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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