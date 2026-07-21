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Tipsheet

AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 21, 2026 6:50 AM
AZ Dems Facing Total Disaster in This Must-Win House Race
AP Photo/Matt York, File

Arizona’s 1st congressional district is a crucial race for Democrats aiming to flip the House in the upcoming midterm elections. It has instead turned into a fierce showdown, where Democrats face a complete disaster regardless of who wins the July 21 primary. The ads have become extremely harsh, and while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee promised to support whoever comes out on top, Democratic operatives have admitted this race has gone from a mess to a circus (via NYT):

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For more than a decade, Democrats have tried and failed to win a House seat in the swing district around Scottsdale, Ariz. Now, in a midterm election when gerrymandering has dramatically narrowed the playing field, the evenly drawn open seat is a must-win.

But the run-up to the Democratic primary on Tuesday has been marred by infighting, about $3 million in spending from outside groups and bitter charges of meddling by the national party in Washington. Whoever emerges victorious this week is likely to be broke and battered.

“It is accelerating from mess to circus,” said Stacy Pearson, a longtime Democratic consultant who lives in the district.

For the Democratic quest to take the House, the stakes are high. Arizona’s First Congressional District is one of about a dozen pure tossup seats held by Republicans. The national party is backing Marlene Galán-Woods, a Republican-turned-Democrat with a deep political pedigree, against a scrappy door-knocking doctor, Amish Shah, who was the Democrats’ nominee in 2024.

[…]

Ms. Pearson, the Democratic consultant, said the “bloody” Democratic primary race had been one of the most negative that she could recall.

Democratic voters have been here before. Two years ago, Dr. Shah and Ms. Galán-Woods also met in the House primary; Ms. Galán-Woods finished third. This time, the House Democrats’ official campaign arm has intervened to boost Ms. Galán-Woods after rallying behind Dr. Shah in the 2024 general election.

In recent weeks, multiple political action committees have bolstered Galán-Woods, pouring more than $2.5 million into digital and television ads and mailers attacking Dr. Shah. Another PAC backing a more progressive candidate in the race, Jonathan Treble, has also spent nearly $300,000 against Dr. Shah.

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2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING

The district is filled with negative posters, mailers, and voters who are probably counting down the minutes until this contest ends. Whoever wins will be broken, bloodied, and exhausted of resources. Meanwhile, in the GOP primary, former New York Giants kicker Jay Feely, who is endorsed by Trump, is facing off against Joseph Chaplik. It’s been testy, but not nearly as wild as the Democratic bloodsports. 

It’s not welcome news for Democrats, who have once again endured another brutal slate of polls showing that it’s quite possible the GOP retains control of Congress.

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