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Tipsheet

Head of Top California Med School Couldn't Say This Biological Fact During a Congressional Hearing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 16, 2026 6:55 AM
Head of Top California Med School Couldn't Say This Biological Fact During a Congressional Hearing
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Amy mentioned this yesterday, but Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) wasn’t the only member of Congress shocked when a top medical administrator and professional couldn’t state basic biological facts. What’s even more appropriate is that this occurred during a hearing about how DEI language harms medical science

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Dr. Sam Hawgood, chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco, likely knew what he was facing, yet he still struggled badly. It turned into a circus, transforming the field into a quirky science-fiction sideshow. Dr. Hawgood: "Only women can get pregnant." And this chaotic exchange with Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) is why the transgender movement suddenly lost support from many ordinary Americans (via NY Post):

The head of one the country’s top medical schools sparked outrage after refusing to say that only women could get pregnant during a tense House hearing on Tuesday.

Dr. Sam Hawgood, chancellor of the University of California San Francisco, was pressed by Washington lawmakers over the school’s guidelines against using the term “pregnant women” while testifying about the impact of DEI initiatives in medical schools.

“Doctor Hawgood, you see UCSFs Classroom Guide, titled ‘Framework for Gender and Sex Concepts in Teaching,’ advises against using the term ‘pregnant women,'” Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois asked.

“Instead, it says to use ‘pregnant people.’ Who are ‘pregnant people’ compared to ‘pregnant women’? Just curious.”

“So, that is a part of a curriculum to help our students who are facing a wide diversity of patients,” Hawgood replied. “Of course, a vast majority of pregnancies are in women. And I have absolutely no problem with using the word pregnant women. I use it myself.”

Miller shot back, asking the doctor if a “non-biological” woman could ever become pregnant.

“A transgender person can,” Hawgood replied.

“That’s not a biological woman,” Miller responded, asking again if a “non-biological woman ever had a baby?” 

“I would reiterate,” Hawgood started, before Miller interjected: “No, it’s ridiculous.”

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Related:

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS HEALTHCARE TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

When the next pandemic comes, we’re cooked, especially if today’s doctors can’t realize they’re digesting and promoting things that are junk science. 

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