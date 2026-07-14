Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away last Saturday night, suffering from an aortic dissection at age 71. News of his death sent shockwaves through D.C. Graham had just returned from Ukraine and was working on a series of important bills, including the reconciliation 3.0 package and the confirmation of Todd Blanche as attorney general.

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President Trump gave a phone interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where he talked about Graham as a man, a politician, and how he’s a tough guy suited for the political waters of DC. However, at the end, Trump mentioned something about CNN walking a normal path, which didn’t sit well with Tapper, and you can see it on his face (via NY Post):

President Trump ended his interview with Jake Tapper by saying he wants to see CNN return to a “normal path.”



Tapper didn’t like the remark one bit.



TAPPER: “Well, I know you don’t want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have… pic.twitter.com/Z3XM1ah8qd — Overton (@overton_news) July 12, 2026

President Trump agreed to a future interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper – telling the lefty host that “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path,” a possible nod to the network’s acquisition by Paramount Skydance. During an impromptu phone interview Sunday following the shocking death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, Tapper tried to question the president about the war in Iran, but Trump declined to answer. “Well, I know you don’t want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back sometime because I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir,” Tapper said. Trump replied: “Sure, we’ll do that. We’ll do that.” As Tapper started to thank the president for the live phone call, Trump jumped in, saying: “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path and we’ll do that.” “Well, I’m on a normal path right here, sir, and I appreciate your time. Thank you for calling in,” Tapper responded.

Trump knows how to get under the media’s skin, and it’s still hilarious to watch.

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