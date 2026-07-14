Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the Problem.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the...
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine...
Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong?
Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong?
VIP
GOP Enters Treacherous Legislative Waters Without a Key US Senator
GOP Enters Treacherous Legislative Waters Without a Key US Senator
Mamdani Isn't Giving Up on Damaged Top Advisor Morris Katz
Mamdani Isn't Giving Up on Damaged Top Advisor Morris Katz
Wait, That’s How Many Messages the Secret Service Missed Regarding Trump's Would-be Assassin at Butler?
Wait, That’s How Many Messages the Secret Service Missed Regarding Trump's Would-be Assass...
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die?
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die?
NYC Is Going to Lose Billions Thanks to Mamdani's Tax-the-Rich Scheme
NYC Is Going to Lose Billions Thanks to Mamdani's Tax-the-Rich Scheme
More Than a Machine: Big Boy No. 4014 Sparks a Nationwide Reunion
More Than a Machine: Big Boy No. 4014 Sparks a Nationwide Reunion
Jew Are You?
Jew Are You?
Bread, Bombs, and Bankruptcy: Iran's Theocracy Faces Its Final Reckoning
Bread, Bombs, and Bankruptcy: Iran's Theocracy Faces Its Final Reckoning
Hollywood Snubs Its Own Audience, Then Wonders Why It's Broke
Hollywood Snubs Its Own Audience, Then Wonders Why It's Broke
Mother Nature Is Out to Get Me
Mother Nature Is Out to Get Me
Why I Put President Trump's Name on Palm Beach's Airport
Why I Put President Trump's Name on Palm Beach's Airport
Tipsheet

Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 14, 2026 6:50 AM
Look at This CNN Host's Face When Trump Dropped This Line During a Segment About Lindsey Graham
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away last Saturday night, suffering from an aortic dissection at age 71. News of his death sent shockwaves through D.C. Graham had just returned from Ukraine and was working on a series of important bills, including the reconciliation 3.0 package and the confirmation of Todd Blanche as attorney general. 

Advertisement

President Trump gave a phone interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where he talked about Graham as a man, a politician, and how he’s a tough guy suited for the political waters of DC. However, at the end, Trump mentioned something about CNN walking a normal path, which didn’t sit well with Tapper, and you can see it on his face (via NY Post):

President Trump agreed to a future interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper – telling the lefty host that “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path,” a possible nod to the network’s acquisition by Paramount Skydance.

During an impromptu phone interview Sunday following the shocking death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, Tapper tried to question the president about the war in Iran, but Trump declined to answer.

“Well, I know you don’t want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back sometime because I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir,” Tapper said.

Trump replied: “Sure, we’ll do that. We’ll do that.”

As Tapper started to thank the president for the live phone call, Trump jumped in, saying: “We’re trying to have CNN go on a normal path and we’ll do that.”

“Well, I’m on a normal path right here, sir, and I appreciate your time. Thank you for calling in,” Tapper responded. 

Recommended

Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER LINDSEY GRAHAM RECONCILIATION

Trump knows how to get under the media’s skin, and it’s still hilarious to watch. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa
About That ICE-Involved Shooting in Maine... Matt Vespa
Bread, Bombs, and Bankruptcy: Iran's Theocracy Faces Its Final Reckoning Struan Stevenson
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Claimed She Got a Black Voter Group's Endorsement. Here's the Problem. Matt Vespa
What Will Happen When the Ladies on The View Die? Derek Hunter
Wait, That’s How Many Messages the Secret Service Missed Regarding Trump's Would-be Assassin at Butler? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Footage of Ro Khanna's 'Violent' West Bank Detention Released. Notice Anything Wrong? Matt Vespa
Advertisement