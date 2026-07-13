Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's Term

It’s no longer speculation. It appears to be a done deal: Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, will serve out the remainder of her brother’s term in the US Senate. Cam already mentioned this was the likely choice, even though the shadow primary is currently underway. Both President Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune support Gov. Henry McMaster for the interim appointment, so it seems likely to happen.

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Sen. Graham died suddenly on Saturday after a trip to Ukraine. According to initial reports, the cause was an aortic dissection. He was 71. The South Carolina Republican was scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

seems like a done deal. https://t.co/GwcyXCfuxb — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 13, 2026

Both Trump and now Thune back Darline getting the appointment to fill out her late brother’s term.



Thune just told @DanaBashCNN that it “makes a lot of sense” to appoint Darline — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 13, 2026

FITS News: Governor Henry McMaster is strongly considering appointing Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, as US Senator from South Carolina until January 2027 when the term expires. pic.twitter.com/3ibRXrifsd — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 12, 2026

Update on the jockeying to replace Sen. Lindsey Graham:

- Rep. Joe Wilson won't ask to be appointed. Unclear if he'll run for Senate.

- Rep. Nancy Mace is "strongly considering" running. She tells me she's going to poll it.

- Rep. Ralph Norman plans to talk to McMaster today.

-… — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) July 12, 2026

NOTUS: South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamala Evette is expected to meet with Governor Henry McMaster about a Senate appointment today. pic.twitter.com/9K2qxQOdc2 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 12, 2026

Former Gov. Nikki Haley already took herself out of the running, along with Rep. Joe Wilson, who was seen as the frontrunner no less than 36 hours ago.

I was grateful to speak with President Trump today reminiscing about our mutual friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.



I assured him my goal is to remain in the House to keep his two-vote majority for the American people!!! — Joe Wilson for Congress (@TeamJoeWilson) July 12, 2026

Graham had already won his state’s primary a month ago. The state GOP will have to pick someone else in a lightning primary scheduled for July 28.

South Carolina’s Governor can appoint an interim Republican senator to serve until the vacancy is filled under state law.



But since Lindsay Graham had already won the Republican nomination just a month ago, the South Carolina GOP would need to choose a replacement nominee all… — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) July 12, 2026

Chad Pergram has more:

Late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had already secured the GOP nomination to be on the ballot this fall for a fifth term. So it’s likely that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) will tap someone to serve out the balance of his term.



It is unclear if this would be a caretaker.… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 12, 2026

Late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had already secured the GOP nomination to be on the ballot this fall for a fifth term. So it’s likely that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) will tap someone to serve out the balance of his term. […] Under South Carolina law, the GOP would likely have a “lightning” primary, sometime in the next five or six weeks to pick who to succeed Graham on the ballot. The winner of that primary would then be up on the general election ballot in November. Whoever the GOP picks will be on the ballot against Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November. The winner there would then be in place for the entire six-year term beginning in January, 2027. In addition, Senate Republicans will need to find another chairman of the Budget Committee. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is next in line. But he currently chairs Judiciary. The death of Graham probably makes it very tough to get budget reconciliation 3.0 done. That’s to say nothing about confirming Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche or even getting that nominee out of committee. And remember that we have scant information about the status of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has been hospitalized for a month.

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Graham was working on some key pieces of legislation that are now in peril with his passing.

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