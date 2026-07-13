VIP
All Democrats Are Weird
All Democrats Are Weird
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office
Democrats are Pouring Record-Breaking Donations Into James Talarico's Campaign
Democrats are Pouring Record-Breaking Donations Into James Talarico's Campaign
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know
On the Second Anniversary of the Butler, the IG's Report Highlights the Secret Service's Failures
On the Second Anniversary of the Butler, the IG's Report Highlights the Secret...
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to...
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
Mick Jagger Takes the Sensible Approach to Performance Politics
Is This the Real Reason Why Wisconsin's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Just Fired Her Campaign Manager?
Is This the Real Reason Why Wisconsin's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Just Fired...
The Day America Almost Lost Its Future
The Day America Almost Lost Its Future
Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio
Meet the Viceroy of Venezuela: Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa and Other Left-Wing Terror Groups
Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa...
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
The Measure of a Life: Remembering My Friend Lindsey Graham
The Measure of a Life: Remembering My Friend Lindsey Graham
This NYC Photographer Just Accidentally Made the Case for Capitalism
This NYC Photographer Just Accidentally Made the Case for Capitalism
Tipsheet

Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's Term

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 13, 2026 2:05 PM
Done Deal? Here's Who Will Likely Serve Out the Rest of Lindsey Graham's Term
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s no longer speculation. It appears to be a done deal: Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, will serve out the remainder of her brother’s term in the US Senate. Cam already mentioned this was the likely choice, even though the shadow primary is currently underway. Both President Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune support Gov. Henry McMaster for the interim appointment, so it seems likely to happen.

Advertisement

Sen. Graham died suddenly on Saturday after a trip to Ukraine. According to initial reports, the cause was an aortic dissection. He was 71. The South Carolina Republican was scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. 

Former Gov. Nikki Haley already took herself out of the running, along with Rep. Joe Wilson, who was seen as the frontrunner no less than 36 hours ago. 

Recommended

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Graham had already won his state’s primary a month ago. The state GOP will have to pick someone else in a lightning primary scheduled for July 28. 

Chad Pergram has more:

Late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had already secured the GOP nomination to be on the ballot this fall for a fifth term. So it’s likely that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) will tap someone to serve out the balance of his term. 

[…]

Under South Carolina law, the GOP would likely have a “lightning” primary, sometime in the next five or six weeks to pick who to succeed Graham on the ballot.

The winner of that primary would then be up on the general election ballot in November. Whoever the GOP picks will be on the ballot against Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November. The winner there would then be in place for the entire six-year term beginning in January, 2027.

In addition, Senate Republicans will need to find another chairman of the Budget Committee. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is next in line. But he currently chairs Judiciary.

The death of Graham probably makes it very tough to get budget reconciliation 3.0 done. That’s to say nothing about confirming Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche or even getting that nominee out of committee.

And remember that we have scant information about the status of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has been hospitalized for a month.

Advertisement

Graham was working on some key pieces of legislation that are now in peril with his passing. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
INSURRECTION: Anti-ICE Mob Tries to Break Into Susan Collins' Maine Office Matt Vespa
Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt Amy Curtis
Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Murdered, and Here's What We Know Amy Curtis
Marco Rubio Is About to Try to Wage a Global War Against Antifa and Other Left-Wing Terror Groups Dmitri Bolt
Is This the Real Reason Why Wisconsin's Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Just Fired Her Campaign Manager? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Democrat Has the Brains or Courage to Not Be Crazy Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement