Wait, Is This Why Ro Khanna Was Hoping to Be Detained by Israeli Settlers?

So, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) was detained in the West Bank by Israeli settlers. It was what he wanted. He got the photo opportunity and the accompanying New York Times story where he melted down, repeated the ‘Israel is an apartheid state’ claim, and seemingly forgot that all of this would be forgotten and useless if he runs in 2028. That’s the only reason for this stunt, but there might be another: Khanna sponsored a Graham Platner rally even after reports of domestic abuse emerged (via NY Post):

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The backlash surrounding controversial Maine Democrat Graham Platner, who withdrew his bid for US Senate on Friday after accusations of rape, could dog one California Democrat all the way through 2028. Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, who is widely expected to run for president, is facing accusations of hypocrisy for hyping the disgraced New England pol even after disturbing reports emerged about his treatment of women. Khanna even went so far as to share a stage with him after a New York Times report described Platner’s “unsettling” conduct toward former girlfriends. “We reject misogyny. We reject it. You know who else rejects it? Graham Platner,” Khanna said on stage at the get-out-the vote rally in Bar Harbor last month. Khanna’s congressional committee, Ro for Congress, funded the rally that featured a nearly 30-minute speech by Platner, who was later accused by ex-girlfriend Jenny Racicot of drunkenly entering her unlocked home to rape her in 2021.

“So you bankrolled a Nazi rapist’s Senate campaign?”



“Yes Dave.”



“And to distract from that you ran off to Israel for a publicity stunt?”



“Yes Dave.”



“And the IDF detained your Commie ass?”



“Yes Dave.” pic.twitter.com/yPmyyxxjmY — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 11, 2026

This is why this dude is having tantrums in Israel trying to move this out of the news. https://t.co/bgPkT8chcw — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 11, 2026

The Racicot allegation was published by Politico, which led to the destruction of Graham Platner’s Maine Senate campaign. He lost all meaningful support overnight, including the endorsement of Ro Khanna.

The subplot of this story is that everyone believed Racicot, a liberal Democrat, but attacked Platner’s other girlfriend, Lyndsey Fifield, who claimed emotional abuse because she’s a Republican. Only Democratic allegations matter; it’s the same old, sick game.

Oh, and I can see why Khanna wants something else to steal the focus here — it might as well be him.

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