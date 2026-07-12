Dem Maine Women Are in 'Mourning' Over the Implosion of Graham Platner's Campaign

We often say this: the biggest threat to Western Civilization is white liberal women, and this New York Times piece demonstrates that perfectly. Graham Platner’s Maine Senate campaign is over, destroyed by a credible rape allegation that caused him to lose all support overnight. There was no way he could continue, as access to key campaign tools like voter data and fundraising would be cut off. He suspended his campaign, and now Democrats need to find a new candidate.

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Platner had a rape allegation, multiple accusations of domestic abuse, rape fantasies — including hoping someone would break into his home so he could assault them, but "not in a gay way" — and exhibited a Nazi tattoo. He was the very definition of a ticking time bomb. Still, you’d think a Nazi tattoo and rape allegations would cause these women to flee. Not the case—some are in “mourning,” while others have taken the news with ambivalence (via NYT):

Cory Upton-Cosulich sat in a parked car by a hiking trail in Maine this week, fuming over the implosion of Graham Platner’s Senate campaign. Her anger wasn’t directed at him. It was aimed at the powerful people far away from her working-class harbor town who, one after the next, had rescinded their endorsements of a candidate she supported in the Democratic primary last month. The feeling was familiar — watching people in Washington decide who should represent her. She said she believed the woman who had accused Mr. Platner of rape, a claim he has denied. She believed the other allegations too. She decided to support him anyway, because he had promised to work on her behalf, and she believed him. […] Democrats at every level of the party assumed that women who had supported Mr. Platner would be thrilled that he was being pushed out of the race. Instead, some women in this independent-minded slice of the country who powered the progressive upstart’s meteoric rise are angry and grieving. Some of their pain stems from the loss of a candidate who put words to their frustrations with a political system that they feel makes their lives harder, not easier. Mr. Platner, they said, made them believe that a different reality was possible. His vision resonated so deeply that neighbors who had spent a decade disagreeing found common ground in someone who sounded like them. That excitement was powerful enough for many women to push past their own feelings, after a monthslong trickle of unsavory revelations, that Mr. Platner was a morally compromised candidate. He had weathered scrutiny over a tattoo that is widely recognized as a Nazi symbol, a history of offensive online posts and a series of allegations by women he had dated that he had acted in disturbing ways. “I supported him with trepidation,” said Kat Higgins, 64, a retired nurse, on a power walk through the coastal city of Belfast this week. “I was giving him the benefit of the doubt because of the bigger picture.”

Look, I, too, have voted for people who are, by all accounts, bad, since I’m a straight party guy no matter what, but if you’re going to go down this path, Democrats can’t lecture. Drop the condescension, because you folks were willing to vote for a Nazi to win.

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