Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio

Are we shocked that The View’s Ana Navarro went there? Are we? This show is insufferable for numerous reasons, not least silly takes like this, which show weakness. Navarro decided to drop that ‘he’s not really Latino’ line on Rubio amid the Trump administration’s renewed crackdown on illegal aliens. Okay, that’s not a direct quote, but she did say that he forgot his racial background or something, which is abjectly stupid

Advertisement

Ana Navarro says Marco Rubio has "forgotten he's Latino" and whines about him not speaking out against the deportation of illegal immigrants:



FARAH GRIFFIN: We're not running against Donald Trump in the next election and I think the most likely Republican candidate is Marco… pic.twitter.com/X9RAYweceD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2026

I don’t even know what that means. Navarro is upset that we have a rising Latino Republican star, so he’s considered a race traitor or something. Also, if he disagrees with me and my high principles for the Hispanic community, he’s somehow an outcast or whatever. Notice how all these race-based rules are silly, illiberal, and more like symptoms of mental illness.

Also, what is this:

Watch as The View gets into a shouting match over Democrats electing white men for president. Ana Navarro says The View has the power to influence people to run or not:



ANA NAVARRO: Joy, I hate it when I hear you say that it's got to be like a white man because I then feel it… pic.twitter.com/hcJoRDLz9K — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2026

The View’s reach isn’t that deep, muchacha.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.