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Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 10, 2026 3:45 PM
Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Are we shocked that The View’s Ana Navarro went there? Are we? This show is insufferable for numerous reasons, not least silly takes like this, which show weakness. Navarro decided to drop that ‘he’s not really Latino’ line on Rubio amid the Trump administration’s renewed crackdown on illegal aliens. Okay, that’s not a direct quote, but she did say that he forgot his racial background or something, which is abjectly stupid 

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I don’t even know what that means. Navarro is upset that we have a rising Latino Republican star, so he’s considered a race traitor or something. Also, if he disagrees with me and my high principles for the Hispanic community, he’s somehow an outcast or whatever. Notice how all these race-based rules are silly, illiberal, and more like symptoms of mental illness. 

Also, what is this:

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Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN MARCO RUBIO THE VIEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The View’s reach isn’t that deep, muchacha. 

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