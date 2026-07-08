Platner Is Out

The video addressing the rape allegation lobbed against Graham Platner by Jenny Racicot was almost like a preview of a larger ‘I’m dropping out’ moment. Platner claimed there were no more skeletons in his closet when The New York Times published a lengthy story about the Maine Democrat’s allegations of domestic abuse. The problem is, we knew there was more. Later, we learned the NYT whitewashed its piece, veering away from allegations of rape. Now, Racicot revealed her 2021 attack. There’s nothing political here: she’s a hard-core liberal who supports Platner’s agenda and wants a Democrat to win in Maine. But she wants to give voters the full picture about this guy, none of which is good.

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Platner lost most meaningful support overnight, much like what happened to Eric Swalwell. And now, he’s finally called it quits.

Granted, he didn't say that per se; he only said he was suspending campaign operations in a lengthy video he posted on Twitter. Platner did say that, as it stands now, his campaign wouldn't be able to fundraise, access voter data, or have the tools necessary to win a statewide race.

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

Platner: “For the moment to continue, it can’t be me. For that reason we are suspending campaign operations”



“We’re not doing it because of the allegations, we’re doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power.” https://t.co/IUfqZWQB50 pic.twitter.com/fVwYH2nsMS — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 9, 2026

It’s baffling that Platner’s Nazi tattoo, graphic social media posts, and his account on an app that’s a mecca for pedophiles weren’t enough for Democrats to realize that this guy was peak damaged goods.

Platner met with top aides today to plot a way forward, and there was none. We all understood this, though there was significant drama between the campaign and Maine Democrats, who need a new candidate on the ballot before the July 13 deadline. Reports indicate that Platner would like to choose his successor.

Update from Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson on the Maine Senate race. pic.twitter.com/Jzj9ofinU8 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 8, 2026

NEW: Ben Chin, campaign manager for Graham Platner in #MESEN, blasted out a mass text



Chin slams the Maine Dem Party for allowing the DSCC to send staffers to plan "a nominating process behind closed doors"



It also includes a Survey Monkey link for feedback? pic.twitter.com/uFY0MgtSQ4 — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) July 8, 2026

At any rate, Plater is done. Oyster shucked.