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Tipsheet

Platner Is Out

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2026 8:15 PM
Platner Is Out
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The video addressing the rape allegation lobbed against Graham Platner by Jenny Racicot was almost like a preview of a larger ‘I’m dropping out’ moment. Platner claimed there were no more skeletons in his closet when The New York Times published a lengthy story about the Maine Democrat’s allegations of domestic abuse. The problem is, we knew there was more. Later, we learned the NYT whitewashed its piece, veering away from allegations of rape. Now, Racicot revealed her 2021 attack. There’s nothing political here: she’s a hard-core liberal who supports Platner’s agenda and wants a Democrat to win in Maine. But she wants to give voters the full picture about this guy, none of which is good. 

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Platner lost most meaningful support overnight, much like what happened to Eric Swalwell. And now, he’s finally called it quits. 

Granted, he didn't say that per se; he only said he was suspending campaign operations in a lengthy video he posted on Twitter. Platner did say that, as it stands now, his campaign wouldn't be able to fundraise, access voter data, or have the tools necessary to win a statewide race. 

It’s baffling that Platner’s Nazi tattoo, graphic social media posts, and his account on an app that’s a mecca for pedophiles weren’t enough for Democrats to realize that this guy was peak damaged goods. 

Platner met with top aides today to plot a way forward, and there was none. We all understood this, though there was significant drama between the campaign and Maine Democrats, who need a new candidate on the ballot before the July 13 deadline. Reports indicate that Platner would like to choose his successor.

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At any rate, Plater is done. Oyster shucked.

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Well, We Have a Candidate to Replace Graham Platner in Maine Matt Vespa
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