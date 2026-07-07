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Tipsheet

Graham Platner Just Experienced His Own Political 'Bagration'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2026 6:30 AM
Graham Platner Just Experienced His Own Political 'Bagration'
AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File

Graham Platner likely knew what was coming. The whispers were widespread; we were aware of them. We also knew that The New York Times story didn’t reveal everything, a typical whitewash that became even more exposed when a second woman, Jenny Racicot, claimed that Platner raped her in 2021. Now, everyone is demanding that Graham drop out because Racicot is a liberal. A chaotic game of whack-a-mole is about to unfold because the same people calling for this Nazi oyster farmer to step down are the ones who dismissed the Times story. 

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Yesterday, Platner suffered the political equivalent of Operation Bagration, the Soviet offensive that happened two weeks after the Normandy landings, which assured the defeat of Nazi Germany. Germany’s Army Group Centre was virtually destroyed, the cream of the Wehrmacht’s officer corps was shattered, and there was no way for Germany to replace the manpower and material losses. 

What happened to Mr. Platner is in keeping with a man who has a Nazi tattoo on his chest.

The DSCC is abandoning Platner, along with most of his initial backers on the Hill. An avalanche of other Democrats have also said he should drop out. That video he posted addressing the Racicot rape allegation could be taken as the suspension of his campaign. The Democrats have until July 13 to do something, and the Washington Reporter’s Matthew Foldi says Platner’s oysters will be shucked this week:

A well-placed Senate source told the Washington Reporter that Graham Platner — the Democrats’ scandal-plagued nominee running to oust Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) — is poised to drop out of the Senate race, giving Democrats time to choose a replacement before a critical deadline that is fast approaching.

The Reporter was the first outlet to confirm Platner’s plans, and reported them hours before the latest scandal dropped; “a well-placed source told us that Graham Platner is dropping out of the Maine Senate race this week,” the Reporter tweeted. “Note that Platner has yet to release his Q2 fundraising totals, a sign he may have underperformed expectations.”

High-ranking Republicans immediately confirmed to the Reporter that the latest Platner scandal was being pushed by Democrats, with the July 13 withdrawal for replacement deadline looming large.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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