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Tipsheet

NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 01, 2026 3:00 PM
NPR's Fiasco With Their Samuel Alito Story Just Got Worse
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

National Public Radio’s public relations fiasco is hilarious for many reasons, not least because they just can’t admit it. The outlet published yesterday that Justice Samuel Alito was retiring. Two issues: first, it would’ve been good to double-check with the Public Information Office; second, Nina Totenberg, who wrote the piece, knew she screwed up when no one was running with it, leading the Supreme Court PIO to call her out.

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Alito is not retiring; they’re still in the rumor phase. It’s not a crime to pre-write the story, but Lord God, people, what the hell happened? They can’t say we were wrong, and it was published by accident. We get rationalizations and other excuses. No, sit there and be wrong.

Totenberg said she misheard retirement announcements from Chief Justice Roberts or something, which was the narrative for most of yesterday afternoon and evening. Now, we learn she was present for that part, despite going on All Things Considered to explain this trainwreck moment. They can’t even get the correction right—is this a simulation? 

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Just a fiasco, and no one will be punished over this. Also, as you all know, this isn’t the first time Nina has been wrong, and it’s certainly not the first time she has allegedly made an error while rushing. She was fired in 1972 for plagiarism, claiming she was in a hurry and that it was a lapse in judgment. 

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I also love how Mark Halperin, now being devoid of network ties, started off his segment about the error by saying Nina is liberal as hell. Not that we didn’t know, but ‘hey, maybe this error happened because Nina, like most in the SCOTUS press corps, hates the conservative wing.’ 

Maybe that's why they can't even get the correction right. What a circus. 

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