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NPR Sent the Internet Into a Panic With This Story...Then Retracted It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 12:00 PM
NPR Sent the Internet Into a Panic With This Story...Then Retracted It
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

National Public Radio once again reminded people why they shouldn’t receive any taxpayer money: they published an unverified SCOTUS retirement story, which they had to retract. The Supreme Court issued decisions on transgender athletes, birthright citizenship, and campaign finance. Then NPR reported that Justice Samuel Alito is retiring. It was a shock to everyone at the Court, especially since there was no statement from the Public Information Office.

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Mark Walsh of SCOTUSblog reported live, “The PIO just checking with Nina [Totenberg] in the broadcast booth and Nina says this is a mistake and they are taking it down…The PIO just emphasized that the court has not made any announcement to that effect.”

NPR has now retracted the story. 

What a disaster. Also, Nina, you’d think you would call or see someone from the PIO about this—they were right there, lady

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Prewrites are done all the time, and maybe this was in error, but yikes, folks. Disastrous look, and to get pistol-whipped by the SCOTUS PIO. 

On the flip side, yes, there are rumors that Justice Alito could retire, but until that day arrives, he’s still on the Court.

 

UPDATE: We'll be on the lookout.

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