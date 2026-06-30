Virginia's Anti-Gun Push Is Slowly Getting Bogged Down

Much is still uncertain, but the good news is that the anti-gun effort is gradually falling apart. At least, full implementation isn’t guaranteed as we near zero hour for this atrocious, unconstitutional law. Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her group of anti-gunners in Richmond aimed for their new laws to take effect on July 1.

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🚨 BREAKING: Judge Jeffrey Campbell just handed a major win for the Second Amendment through an injunction in Santolla V. Katz, prohibiting the enforcement of @GovernorVA’s unconstitutional “assault weapons” ban.



The NRA is proud to deliver this win, but we are not stopping… pic.twitter.com/SALzjdNJkj — NRA (@NRA) June 29, 2026

Last week, a local judge issued an injunction blocking the enforcement of the so-called assault weapons ban, including the 15-round magazine restriction. It lasts until December or until the legislature or the courts resolve the matter. Now, the Virginia General Assembly has just rolled back the enforcement of the ‘assault firearm’ public carry law. It will take effect in July 2027.

This is huge news! 🎉



The anti-gunners in Virginia realize how their new gun control laws are completely unconstitutional and are delaying their implementation.



We the People will not stand to be disarmed. https://t.co/btkyiuXFJk — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 29, 2026

We’re taking baby steps here, but each one is in the direction of protecting American civil rights. Of course, Attorney General Jay Jones will fight this.

Statement from Virginia AG Jay Jones

-The Commonwealth will appeal entry of this preliminary injunction. We will continue fulfilling our responsibility to defend Virginia’s magazine capacity restrictions, the assault weapons ban, and uphold laws designed to keep Virginians safe. — Joe Dodson (@joedodson16) June 29, 2026

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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