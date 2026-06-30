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Virginia's Anti-Gun Push Is Slowly Getting Bogged Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 12:15 AM
Virginia's Anti-Gun Push Is Slowly Getting Bogged Down
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

Much is still uncertain, but the good news is that the anti-gun effort is gradually falling apart. At least, full implementation isn’t guaranteed as we near zero hour for this atrocious, unconstitutional law. Gov. Abigail Spanberger and her group of anti-gunners in Richmond aimed for their new laws to take effect on July 1. 

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Last week, a local judge issued an injunction blocking the enforcement of the so-called assault weapons ban, including the 15-round magazine restriction. It lasts until December or until the legislature or the courts resolve the matter. Now, the Virginia General Assembly has just rolled back the enforcement of the ‘assault firearm’ public carry law. It will take effect in July 2027. 

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GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

We’re taking baby steps here, but each one is in the direction of protecting American civil rights. Of course, Attorney General Jay Jones will fight this.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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