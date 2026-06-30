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Tipsheet

Did the British Have Take Over This Mass. Beach Town. Did You See Their Rule on Flags?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 7:00 AM
Did the British Have Take Over This Mass. Beach Town. Did You See Their Rule on Flags?
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Did the British take over this Massachusetts beach town? They told residents that flying the American flag over the Fourth of July weekend could screw with the birds. No, I’m not kidding. It’s our 250th birthday; screw the birds (via Fox News):

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Residents of a coastal Massachusetts town say that they were warned that flying flags on their own properties could violate endangered species laws, sparking outrage in the community just days before the nation's 250th anniversary.

Plum Island homeowners recently received a notice from the Town of Newbury warning that it had "become aware of the use of devices and materials intended to deter" protected shorebirds from using local beach and dune systems. The letter listed "mylar streamers, flags, [and] reflective materials" as examples of such devices.

The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, goes on to caution that "activities intended to deter protected shorebirds from utilizing suitable habitat may be viewed as harassment or disruption of normal feeding, nesting, or migratory behavior," which is prohibited under the state and federal Endangered Species Acts, and "carry significant regulatory and financial penalties."

[…]

Town officials, however, told Fox News Digital they are not prohibiting patriotic displays.

Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais said the town is "not in any way attempting to interfere with the property owner's rights to use their property or to restrict their use of their property for ordinary and patriotic purposes."

According to Blais, the town merely agreed to a request from MassWildlife to help "spread the word" about protecting endangered species.

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Related:

FOX NEWS HISTORY MASSACHUSETTS AMERICA 250

No, the fact that this was even issued to residents is an atrocity. What the hell is going on here? 

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