Dem Senate Candidate: Jefferson's Memorial Should Be Ripped Down

Are we back to this circus again—Democrats wanting to tear down monuments, memorials, and statues of our Founding Fathers? The COVID summer of riots revealed the Left’s true nature regarding our history: they want to erase it. If no one agrees with their crazy interpretation of historical events, which are often ill-informed, then they must be removed.

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We’re lucky that Mount Vernon, Virginia, hasn’t been burned down since George Washington was a slave owner. And are there slaves now? Didn’t we fight our bloodiest conflict to end that institution from our shores? Yes, and yes. There’s been progress, something the Left ignores because they want to stay jacked up on misery and maintain their victimhood status.

Sorry for the rant, but Sherrod Brown, the former U.S. Senator from Ohio trying to regain his seat this cycle, was attempting to ride that bandwagon in July 2020. Ahead of our 250th birthday, we have a man who believes the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., which has just been cleaned and renovated, should be removed.

“I would say, at the Jefferson Memorial, probably we won’t take down the Jefferson Memorial, probably we shouldn’t, but I would erect a statue at the Jefferson Memorial, there’s a big statue of Jefferson right across the circle there in the middle, inside of the memorial. I would put an equally sized, or maybe a larger, statue of Harriet Tubman,” he said during a segment with radio host Kevin Chill Heard.

Oh, here it is:

And then I would use the Jefferson Memorial to teach about Jefferson’s writings, about 'all men are created equal,' while they were, except for people that weren’t white and people that weren’t—that weren’t male, in those days. So, I would—I would use some of these things to teach American history.

He then goes on a ridiculous rant about how Jefferson contributed to and damaged the country, while Robert E. Lee only damaged the country. Sure, the American Civil War is full of nuance, and Lee played a significant role in ending the war effort after his forces wanted to fight on using guerrilla tactics. He knew it was over, so he told everyone to go home. I’d argue that President Andrew Johnson did more damage, but I digress.

The Democrats' inability to analyze anything without resorting to delusions about history remains astonishing. They dislike how the American experiment applies universally and is open to everyone, and after 250 years of adjustments, they still refuse the racial divisions they endlessly criticize to attack the country.

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I attended the kickoff for our Great American State Fair in DC, which was more diverse than anything seen in New York when the socialists took over last Tuesday. It was a great gathering of patriots, who were Hispanic, Asian, Black, White—you name it. We were all there.

It wasn’t the ultra-wealthy, overeducated whites who were chanting ‘you’re next’ about Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the leader of House Democrats and a Black man.

We had a celebration. The Left craves a lynch mob. And Sherrod Brown wants to tear down the monuments.

Go to hell, Sherrod.

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