Paris' Deputy Mayor Blames Deadly Heat Wave...on Us?!

Shut your mouth, Europoor. We don’t care. We, Americans, will be comfortable in our air-conditioned homes, bars, and other places while you sweat it out in misery. I actually can’t joke about this, as 1,300 people have died amid Europe’s deadly heat wave.

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Heat-related deaths in Europe each year far exceed those from American gun violence. The lack of air conditioning and Europeans dying is a tragic and preventable, but now we have Paris’ deputy mayor blaming us for the heat wave or something:

JUST IN: Paris’ deputy mayor says the U.S. bears “a significant amount of responsibility” for the deadly heatwave gripping France. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 29, 2026

They really think this is what’s happening https://t.co/loaBWnes75 pic.twitter.com/2CAUhE5PtE — Degen CPA (@DrewVento) June 29, 2026

A Paris official has said she holds the US partially responsible for the record-breaking heatwave in France.



The comments were made as part of a scathing rebuke to American tourists, immigrants and expats who have been criticising France for its lack of air conditioning across… pic.twitter.com/mVpFKJgsd6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2026

One of these is considered an existential threat to Europe. pic.twitter.com/k2QSMB8r6O — Resist CBDC 🏁 (@Resist_CBDC) June 28, 2026

Alas, an official revealing the truth—you already know it—this isn’t about global warming; it’s about control. The science crowd claims we’re killing people in Europe because of air conditioning. No, we can stay comfortable, with the power grid and energy capacity to do so, and you don’t. That’s it. This isn’t about mother Earth, French baguette. It’s just another example of us being better than your hellhole continent that’s going to be Islamized in the next two to three generations.

Anyway, it’s hot here, but I’m cool, thanks to air conditioning.

Dear Mr. Paris deputy mayor, va te faire foutre.