Supreme Court Just Handed Down Another Second Amendment Win

Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda
Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda
Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York, but Gets Dragged Instead
Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York, but Gets Dragged Instead
ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime on NYC's Subway
ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime...
In 6-3 Ruling, SCOTUS Upholds Trump Border Policy on Asylum Seekers
In 6-3 Ruling, SCOTUS Upholds Trump Border Policy on Asylum Seekers
Supposed Republican Mike DeWine Just Vetoed a Wildly Popular Bill
Supposed Republican Mike DeWine Just Vetoed a Wildly Popular Bill
The Commies Aren't Even Hiding How They Plan to Use the Democratic Party
The Commies Aren't Even Hiding How They Plan to Use the Democratic Party
VIP
James Carville Tries to Distance Himself From the Looming Democratic Socialist Disaster He Helped Create
James Carville Tries to Distance Himself From the Looming Democratic Socialist Disaster He...
Marco Rubio Updates U.S. Efforts to Help Venezuela After Major Quake Levels Caracas
Marco Rubio Updates U.S. Efforts to Help Venezuela After Major Quake Levels Caracas
A Study Shows How Much Money NYC Stands to Lose From Mamdani's War on the Rich
A Study Shows How Much Money NYC Stands to Lose From Mamdani's War...
Rep. Cammack Fires Back Over the Left's Shameful Use of Her Ectopic Pregnancy Story
Rep. Cammack Fires Back Over the Left's Shameful Use of Her Ectopic Pregnancy...
Maximum Transparency, Ultimate Accountability
Maximum Transparency, Ultimate Accountability
Ro Khanna Wants a War Against the 'Oligarchs.' Here's What He'll Never Admit.
Ro Khanna Wants a War Against the 'Oligarchs.' Here's What He'll Never Admit.
Fan Claims Detroit Tigers Ejected Her for Wearing 'Jesus Over Pride' Shirt
Fan Claims Detroit Tigers Ejected Her for Wearing 'Jesus Over Pride' Shirt
Trump Gets Iran War Win in Congress After Two Senators Flip
Trump Gets Iran War Win in Congress After Two Senators Flip
Tipsheet

Supreme Court Just Handed Down Another Second Amendment Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2026 10:35 AM
Supreme Court Just Handed Down Another Second Amendment Win
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

It was a huge day for Second Amendment rights as the Supreme Court ruled in Wolford v. Lopez that concealed carry permit holders cannot be barred on private property. Hawaii is one of the most anti-gun states in the country, and obtaining a permit is already a herculean task. This law essentially gutted the purpose of a carry permit, and the Court remedied that in a 6-3 decision. Under the old law, a carry permit holder would've been required to ask permission to enter a grocery store if he or she was carrying, for example. It was madness. Hawaii's law that kneecapped carry holders was passed after the landmark 2022 Bruen decision, where the Court ruled the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect the right for citizens to carry handguns for self-defense outside the home (via NYT):

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Hawaii law that required gun owners to get permission before carrying a firearm onto private property like grocery stores, coffee shops and gas stations that are otherwise open to the public.

The case is the latest victory for gun rights advocates before the court since the justices decided in the 2022 landmark Second Amendment ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that Americans have a broad right to arm themselves in public.

In a 6-to-3 decision, split along ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority held that Hawaii’s gun restriction violated the Second Amendment’s protections.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. explained that “the Hawaii law at issue here violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

The decision is the second time in recent weeks that the justices have sided with gun owners who argued that laws restricting firearms violated the Second Amendment. On June 18, the justices voted unanimously in favor of a Texas marijuana user who argued that gun owners should not be automatically stripped of their rights because of illegal drug use.

In the Bruen case, the court’s conservative majority laid out a new test for gun control laws, finding that courts should analyze whether they align with the country’s “history and tradition” to determine if they met constitutional muster.

In response to that ruling, lawmakers in Hawaii revisited state gun laws, quickly passing a number of new restrictions on concealed carrying of handguns. Among them was a ban on weapons in so-called sensitive places such as schools, parks and beaches.

Recommended

Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CONCEALED CARRY GUN RIGHTS HAWAII SECOND AMENDMENT SUPREME COURT

You can read the full opinion here:

 Wolford v. Lopez  by  Matt Vespa 

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles
Calm Down About JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
The Commies Aren't Even Hiding How They Plan to Use the Democratic Party Amy Curtis
In 6-3 Ruling, SCOTUS Upholds Trump Border Policy on Asylum Seekers Amy Curtis
The WNBA's Shameful Treatment of Caitlin Clark Continues Amy Curtis
A Study Shows How Much Money NYC Stands to Lose From Mamdani's War on the Rich Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Delivers Massive Victory for Trump's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles
Advertisement