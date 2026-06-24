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Tipsheet

Why Tim Walz Is Probably Happy This Graham Platner Social Media Post Has Resurfaced

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2026 7:00 AM
Why Tim Walz Is Probably Happy This Graham Platner Social Media Post Has Resurfaced
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Editor’s Note: Post contains graphic content and some language.


We shouldn’t be surprised that a man with Nazi tattoos who also posted about masturbating in porta-potties and various other obscene social media posts would say this on Reddit. I don’t think Graham Platner’s social media activity will ruin him, but one thing is certain: Minnesota’s Tim Walz is probably glad this post about horses has resurfaced. 

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Platner posted on a thread about offensive jokes, and well…here you go (via Daily Wire):

Writing as P-Hustle, Platner responded to a prompt on Reddit asking for “the most f*cked up, jaw-dropping, offensive joke you know?”

Platner responded with his version of a joke.

“I was eating out my grandmother and it tasted like horse c*m,” Platner wrote. “So that’s how she died…”

The post, while shocking, is not surprising. Other Platner posts on the online chat forum include an admission that he feels the urge to masturbate every time he sits in a porta-potty.

“I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portash*tter … that blue water smell conditioned me,” he wrote in March 2017 in a thread on nostalgic military smells.

Platner, in another post, described graffiti of a penis as “beautiful,” “engorged and veiny,” and moving “towards its penetrative glory.”

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Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM MINNESOTA TIM WALZ GRAHAM PLATNER

What’s worse are the lingering allegations of domestic abuse that have resurfaced, with little birds gossiping that more serious and damaging allegations are on the way, supported by evidence. The man already has a Nazi tattoo, and he fully understood what that ink signified when he got it. 

As for Walz, well, if you followed this internet rumor, there was a funny story about him having his stomach pumped after too much fun with horses. There was a milder one that involved intimate proclivities with a traffic cone.

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