Maine Mom Couldn't Enjoy Kid's Graduation Because She Thought ICE Was in the Parking Lot

These people are truly broken. That’s evergreen, I know, but there’s someone who embodies it completely in the second Trump era. Take this mother from Portland, Maine. It’s a middle school graduation, and she can’t relax. Her blood pressure is 257/190. She’s freaking out because she fears there might be federal agents in the parking lot looking to snatch up illegal aliens. That’s right. Middle school graduations have now become prime targets for immigration enforcement—get a grip, lady.

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Her anxiety was so great that she missed her kid’s graduation.

This liberal woman from Portland, ME, claims she couldn’t enjoy her child’s graduation because… WAIT FOR IT… she had to go outside to patrol the parking lot for ICE vehicles that might be there to detain illegals.



I have no words left for how mentally damaged these people are! pic.twitter.com/ODBABgJLs1 — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) June 22, 2026

Complete lunatic. Beyond repair. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 23, 2026

She skipped her child’s middle school graduation in order to be a lookout to spot ICE agents



We are reaching levels of ICE derangement syndrome never seen before



Honestly sad. That poor kid. https://t.co/C9YGhySkll — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

This is a mental illness. It’s peak selfishness. You can easily see how the Left is daily, and why they look so rundown, disheveled, and half-dead after 10 years. This isn’t healthy behavior, and folks like this should lose voting rights until they get their heads right.