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Maine Mom Couldn't Enjoy Kid's Graduation Because She Thought ICE Was in the Parking Lot

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2026 6:55 AM
Maine Mom Couldn't Enjoy Kid's Graduation Because She Thought ICE Was in the Parking Lot
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

These people are truly broken. That’s evergreen, I know, but there’s someone who embodies it completely in the second Trump era. Take this mother from Portland, Maine. It’s a middle school graduation, and she can’t relax. Her blood pressure is 257/190. She’s freaking out because she fears there might be federal agents in the parking lot looking to snatch up illegal aliens. That’s right. Middle school graduations have now become prime targets for immigration enforcement—get a grip, lady

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Her anxiety was so great that she missed her kid’s graduation.

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DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAINE

This is a mental illness. It’s peak selfishness. You can easily see how the Left is daily, and why they look so rundown, disheveled, and half-dead after 10 years. This isn’t healthy behavior, and folks like this should lose voting rights until they get their heads right. 

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Tyler Metcalf's Dad Absolutely Torches The View's Sunny Hostin Over Her Remarks About His Son's Death Matt Vespa
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