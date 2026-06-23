So, That's How the Montreal Shooter Described Himself
So, That's How the Montreal Shooter Described Himself
Hillary Clinton's Remarks on the Electoral College Only Shows She Cannot Get Over the 2016 Election
Hillary Clinton's Remarks on the Electoral College Only Shows She Cannot Get Over...
Black Radio Host Dropped a Sound Take About the Knicks Going to the Trump White House
Black Radio Host Dropped a Sound Take About the Knicks Going to the...
Nonprofit Launches Ad Blitz That Torches Canada and Mexico for 'Abusing' Major Trade Agreement
Nonprofit Launches Ad Blitz That Torches Canada and Mexico for 'Abusing' Major Trade...
VIP
It's America's 250th Birthday, So We're in for a Deluge of Leftist Drivel
It's America's 250th Birthday, So We're in for a Deluge of Leftist Drivel
California Democrats Just Voted to Raise Healthcare Costs by Almost 97 Percent. Guess Why.
California Democrats Just Voted to Raise Healthcare Costs by Almost 97 Percent. Guess...
Ghost of Alexis de Tocqueville Returns — What America Can Learn From Him
Ghost of Alexis de Tocqueville Returns — What America Can Learn From Him
Who's to Blame for the Inner-City Mess?
Who's to Blame for the Inner-City Mess?
Democrats Declare War on School Choice
Democrats Declare War on School Choice
The Humble Patent
The Humble Patent
This New Poll Is Great News for Texas Republicans
This New Poll Is Great News for Texas Republicans
The Left's Worst Political Miscalculation
The Left's Worst Political Miscalculation
Americans Should Welcome Legitimate Investigations Into Alleged Voter Registration Fraud
Americans Should Welcome Legitimate Investigations Into Alleged Voter Registration Fraud
A Letter Home From Woke Summer Camp
A Letter Home From Woke Summer Camp
Tipsheet

There's Been an Update in the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping. It's Not Good.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2026 6:00 AM
There's Been an Update in the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping. It's Not Good.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP

I’m tired of this wild goose chase. Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over 100 days since her disturbing kidnapping last February. She hasn’t been seen since, although TMZ, of all outlets, has been receiving ransom notes from the alleged perpetrators. The latest updates were minimal, with one claiming Guthrie’s body was in Mexico and another note now claiming that she died (via NY Post):

Advertisement

A series of Nancy Guthrie ransom notes sent to the media after the 84-year-old went missing are believed to be from her actual kidnappers, according to a shocking new report.

The notes, sent within days of Nancy’s Feb. 1 kidnapping, generated countless headlines, capturing the attention of both the public and police — who have been tight-lipped about their authenticity. 

But investigators close to the case told CBS News Monday the notes are believed to be genuine, and were sent from the same person or group of people from the same digital IP address.

That could indicate a grim outlook for Nancy’s fate — as one of the notes claimed she’d died and been “buried in nature,” according to ABC News.

Recommended

So, That's How the Montreal Shooter Described Himself Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ARIZONA CBS NEWS CRIME FBI MEXICO

However, TMZ now reports that the note neither included an apology nor stated that Guthrie had died:

The Nancy Guthrie ransom note TMZ received was the real deal, according to the FBI, but contrary to new reports, it did not contain an apology or a revelation she was dead.

There is something else ... TMZ received close to a dozen emails from a man claiming he knew both the identity of the kidnappers and the location of Nancy. The initial email he sent -- just days after the kidnapping -- said he would provide information in return for a single bitcoin, but "time is of the essence." He made it clear -- he was not a kidnapper.

Yeah, I’m at a point now where it’s more than likely that Ms. Guthrie is dead, and we’ll never find her remains. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's How the Montreal Shooter Described Himself Matt Vespa
This New Poll Is Great News for Texas Republicans Joseph Chalfant
Hillary Clinton's Remarks on the Electoral College Only Shows She Cannot Get Over the 2016 Election Matt Vespa
Black Radio Host Dropped a Sound Take About the Knicks Going to the Trump White House Matt Vespa
How Democrats Sell Themselves to the Public Derek Hunter
Some Real Talk About the Iran Deal Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's How the Montreal Shooter Described Himself Matt Vespa
Advertisement