There's Been an Update in the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping. It's Not Good.

I’m tired of this wild goose chase. Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over 100 days since her disturbing kidnapping last February. She hasn’t been seen since, although TMZ, of all outlets, has been receiving ransom notes from the alleged perpetrators. The latest updates were minimal, with one claiming Guthrie’s body was in Mexico and another note now claiming that she died (via NY Post):

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A series of Nancy Guthrie ransom notes sent to the media after the 84-year-old went missing are believed to be from her actual kidnappers, according to a shocking new report. The notes, sent within days of Nancy’s Feb. 1 kidnapping, generated countless headlines, capturing the attention of both the public and police — who have been tight-lipped about their authenticity. But investigators close to the case told CBS News Monday the notes are believed to be genuine, and were sent from the same person or group of people from the same digital IP address. That could indicate a grim outlook for Nancy’s fate — as one of the notes claimed she’d died and been “buried in nature,” according to ABC News.

A note sent to media outlets regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, claimed she had died. The message followed an earlier ransom demand for millions of dollars, and investigators believe both communications were sent by the… pic.twitter.com/PLpJiy6GkE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2026

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing for 100 days after authorities say she was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Investigators say the case remains active, but no significant new leads have been publicly announced.



Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has come under… pic.twitter.com/Z8KgpJe7jf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2026

However, TMZ now reports that the note neither included an apology nor stated that Guthrie had died:

The Nancy Guthrie ransom note TMZ received was the real deal, according to the FBI, but contrary to new reports, it did not contain an apology or a revelation she was dead. There is something else ... TMZ received close to a dozen emails from a man claiming he knew both the identity of the kidnappers and the location of Nancy. The initial email he sent -- just days after the kidnapping -- said he would provide information in return for a single bitcoin, but "time is of the essence." He made it clear -- he was not a kidnapper.

Yeah, I’m at a point now where it’s more than likely that Ms. Guthrie is dead, and we’ll never find her remains.

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