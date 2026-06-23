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Hillary Clinton's Remarks on the Electoral College Only Shows She Cannot Get Over the 2016 Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2026 6:55 AM
Hillary Clinton's Remarks on the Electoral College Only Shows She Cannot Get Over the 2016 Election
AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie

First, why do we still care about this woman? Hillary Clinton is old news — the Democrats want to turn the page on her, and the country wants to move on. You had your time, lady. It’s over. But if she attacks Donald Trump or our nation’s institutions, the liberal media will get the cameras ready. There’s a new documentary coming out on Netflix about the former first lady and two-time presidential loser. Yes, she ripped into the Electoral College, because that’s why she lost, said by no one who’s serious (via Variety):

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Despite winning the popular vote by nearly three million votes, the former secretary of state and first lady lost the electoral vote — and thus, the presidency — largely thanks to the ex-reality star and real estate scion carrying three crucial, typically blue Rust Belt states (Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin) by a total of 80,000 votes. And now, Clinton is voicing her displeasure with America’s Electoral College system in “The American Experiment,” a new Netflix docuseries debuting June 24.

“Well, I personally think the Electoral College is an abomination,” says Hillary Clinton, adding, “For obvious reasons.”

What’s the obvious reason? It can’t be slavery, lady. That’s historically inaccurate. If you lost, please grow up and move on. This may be news to you, Hillary, but no one actually liked you—ever. Also, Trump won the electoral college, popular vote, and all seven swing states in 2024, which is why the liberal meltdown was even more satisfying, because they couldn’t say anything. They got an ass-whooping from top to bottom. 

And yes, this was a segment on CNN, where things went off the rails:

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NETFLIX

You lost, guys. Get over it. 

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