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FIFA President Revealed Who His Special Guest Will Be for the Final. The Libs Are Gonna Riot.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2026 3:45 PM
FIFA President Revealed Who His Special Guest Will Be for the Final. The Libs Are Gonna Riot.
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

The World Cup final won’t happen for quite some time, but it will be held at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For Giants fans, we would prefer they keep the fresh-cut grass instead of the turf that has hobbled and derailed many Giants over the past ten-plus years, but I digress. 

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There was some grumbling when President Trump received the FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup draw a few months ago. Now, the organization’s president, Gianni Infantino, has confirmed that not only will President Trump watch the final with him, but he will also present the award to the tournament winner. 

The Left is about to lose its mind. The meltdowns could be huge. If people are now rallying behind algae over the reflecting pool, we might see some serious mental breakdowns soon. The best part is that some in the media are accusing Infantino of ‘MAGA-fying’ professional soccer. I don’t know what that means; no one does, because it doesn’t exist. 

Trump attended Game Three of the NBA Finals, but despite the media’s efforts to make something of it, it never gained much attention. No one cared. The Knicks were in the finals for the first time since 1999 and eventually won their first championship since 1973. They weren’t going to let his attendance or his 10 seconds on the jumbotron ruin their return to the Garden.

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DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS NEW JERSEY SPORTS WORLD CUP

Soccer, however, is a different beast, as most of its fanbase are rabid progressives, so this could lead to some frothing at the mouth. 

We’ll see. 

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