A Woman in Brazil Thought Bridge Jumping Would Be Thrilling, but Her Instructors Made a Fatal Error

At first, I thought this was a fake video. There’s no way this could happen, but unfortunately, it’s real. It’s horrifying and ended with the death of a 21-year-old woman who believed this bridge-jumping stunt would be exciting. It might have been, if the instructors had secured the cord before tossing her off the bridge. An investigation has begun, with three arrests being made (via NBC News):

A 21-year-old woman died after being launched off a bridge in Brazil without the rope that was supposed to be attached, falling 120 feet to her death. Three men have been arrested in the case. https://t.co/6sYLRbG9UF pic.twitter.com/SEA25us7bO

🇧🇷 Tragedy in Brazil. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, just 21, died after being thrown from the "Skeleton Bridge" in Limeira for what she thought was a bungee jump. The cord was NEVER attached. Six people have reportedly been detained by police. Heartbreaking.…

A 21-year-old woman died after being thrown from a bridge without proper bungee cord equipment in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, according to the São Paulo Governor’s Office.

The woman, who has not been identified, is seen in video circulating on social media standing near the edge of a cliff at the Skeleton Bridge Trail in Limeira, wearing a helmet and with her arms outstretched. Three men lift her, and two of them throw her off the cliff.

The video appears to show the woman unattached to a bungee cord as she falls 130 feet to the ground below.

“According to the police report, at the time of the jump, the safety equipment was not properly fixed,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “The victim did not resist the fall and death was confirmed by SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência, or emergency medical service) teams.”

It remains unclear why the bungee cord was not properly secured before she participated in the activity.

Six people were initially brought to the Limeira Police District for questioning. Three of them — men aged 27, 32 and 42 — were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, the governor’s office said.