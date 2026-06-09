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Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2026 6:55 AM
Wait, Some Old Lib Boomer Is Suing to Stop Trump's America 250 Event?
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Liberal boomers have too much free time, and they happen to be one of the most deranged groups in America. They’re the ones who spend time at these worthless ‘No Kings’ rallies while the rest of us have to work. With our 250th birthday nearing, President Trump is hosting a series of events, including a UFC fight on the White House grounds. Some loser in Northern Virginia is trying to stop it, filing a lawsuit over aesthetic grounds (via NYT):

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A political activist and a Vietnam veteran represented by an anti-corruption organization filed a lawsuit on Saturday challenging what it called the “night of cage fights” that President Trump planned to hold at the White House as part of the celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary.

The case was filed just over a week before the event, which is scheduled for June 14 and is being organized by the mixed-martial arts promotion Ultimate Fighting Championship. The White House has been overshadowed in recent weeks by the construction of the venue for the fights, which includes a 600-ton steel arch on the South Lawn.

The lawsuit argues that the transformation of the grounds was never authorized by Congress, and that the event will serve as an extraordinary use of government space to benefit both the chief executive of U.F.C., Dana White, and Mr. Trump, who is an investor in U.F.C.’s parent company.

“The president is giving White and his company what none have enjoyed before: unfettered access to the White House and Lincoln Memorial to stage a private, for-profit sports event, with all the promotional and branding opportunities that accompany such access,” the lawsuit says. The Lincoln Memorial is scheduled to host ceremonial weigh-ins for fighters before the event.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

Yeah, that’s not it, NYT. The loser plaintiffs don’t like how it looks. 

The plaintiffs in the case are Susan Douglas, a retiree and political organizer, and Paul Romano, a Vietnam War veteran. They each argue in the lawsuit that they frequent the area and were offended by the spectacle being held outside national monuments. The Public Integrity Project, a nonprofit group focused on good governance and public corruption, is representing them.

Get a life, lady. 

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