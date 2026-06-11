Karmelo Anthony's Lawyer Said *What* About the Guilty Verdict?

Karmelo Anthony is guilty of murder. He was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison. It should have been life without parole, and if he were older, he would deserve the death penalty. Anthony fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in 2025. A crowdfunding page raised over a million dollars, which his family used to splurge on new cars, a house, and other items.

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Of course, Anthony’s lawyer had to go there after the verdict, framing the case’s ending as a “legal lynching.” This legal representation was a perfect fit for the moment, and I don’t mean that in a good way. What a lunatic (via Breitbart News):

Dallas attorney Thelma Anderson reacts to the Karmelo Anthony verdict:



"Pray for the Anthony family, because they have been legally lynched for the last year and moreso by this slaughterhouse of a courthouse, as well as the family of the Metcalfs.



The energy right now is very… pic.twitter.com/KZlLvseQdx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 10, 2026

"Pray for the Anthony family, because they have been legally lynched for the last year and moreso by this slaughterhouse of a courthouse, as well as the family of the Metcalfs. The energy right now is very white supremacy. They have shown up to be the pigs that they display with hate. They are celebrating the loss of life and a loss of freedom." "We have an overzealous prosecutor who lied throughout this trial, who put on liars as witnesses in order to be a saving grace for the white community so that they can win an election." "What I heard from this man today is indicative of why it's important that it's people that look like us that are in courtrooms like that. This man disregarded human life the entire trial. He invoked race. He equated Dallas County as being the ghetto opposed to Frisco being safe. They propaganda'd a photo of the deceased with black people around praying, saying, 'This is community.' They used us as a prop in order to pitch their lynching. This man has been known to be an overzealous prosecutor when it comes to us. He see[s] us as free labor. That's what he see[s] us as. So I'm not surprised that this prosecutor who has unethical background would get up there and ask for the max [sentence] when he know that this was self-defense."

We have lost our minds.



A jury convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death. Evidence was presented. Witnesses testified. Self-defense was rejected. He got 35 years.

That’s not a “legal lynching.” That’s justice.



Crying racism because the… pic.twitter.com/ubmxRTXRiJ — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) June 10, 2026

Nope. The verdict was right. The punishment was not, however. At any rate, we’ll be celebrating this Juneteenth with Karmelo Anthony in jail. He’s gone. For better or worse, justice was served. The Left can whine and throw a tantrum. Anthony is still going to prison.

“Legal lynching”? You can hit the mute button on anything else this clown has to say.