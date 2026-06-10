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Tipsheet

CBS News' Editor-in-Chief's Next Assignment Will Certainly Cause Libs to Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2026 6:30 AM
CBS News' Editor-in-Chief's Next Assignment Will Certainly Cause Libs to Melt Down
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

She is about to drive the liberals crazy, and she’s just doing her job. Bari Weiss cleaned house at CBS News’ 60 Minutes. Longtime anchor Scott Pelley was fired along with most of the production team. It caused an uproar, but that hasn’t shaken Weiss, who isn’t a MAGA supporter or a conservative. She’s a classic liberal, but her tendency to eschew producing and spewing leftist propaganda is why she’s hated. Now, she’s reportedly waiting in the wings to take the editorial reins over at CNN (via NY Post):

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CBS News boss Bari Weiss is likely to gain editorial oversight of CNN if and when Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is approved, according to a report.

Paramount executives are said to have held preliminary discussions with several candidates who would come in and run the business-side operations next to Weiss while she continues to oversee editorial.

The company is considering several big names, including current CNN CEO Mark Thompson, NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde and former NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim, Axios reported.

Ben Sherwood, currently CEO of Daily Beast, and former CBS News president David Rhodes are also under consideration, according to the report.

But this move, should it go through, is also fraught with office politics. Weiss isn’t the only candidate, and the brass might feel she has more than enough on her plate retooling CBS News. We’ll see, but could you imagine the meltdown if Weiss dictated CNN’s coverage? The Left would ‘January 6’ the Atlanta headquarters. 

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