Marco Rubio Reveals His Favorite American Innovation and It's Not What You Think

In an interview with Katie Miller, on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed what he considers to be one of the greatest American innovations of all time. And the revelation originated during a conversation about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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🤣 LMAO! Marco Rubio just dropped this hilarious response to Sec. RFK Jr.'s diet



Q: Have you adopted RFK's diet of red meat and fermented vegetables?



RUBIO: "No! This is a CRAZY diet. This is a diet that consists of eating sauerkraut and meat. Now you understand like this is… pic.twitter.com/qgaMNjsIhu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2026

"Have you adopted RFK's diet of red meat and fermented vegetables?" Katie Miller asked.

"No, this is a crazy diet," the Secretary of State said. "This is a diet that consists of eating sauerkraut and meat. Now, you understand, this is not a sustainable thing. You can't just walk into a—Well, he sustains it because he does it. Can you imagine? He has to travel with coolers of sauerkraut. But he does. I'm not going to travel the world with a cooler full of sauerkraut. It's ridiculous. I can't do it. It's not sustainable."

"Are you MAHA?" Miller asked.

"I'm in favor of MAHA," Rubio said. "I think people should be healthier."

"He's not," Rubio's wife, Jeanette Rubio, chimed in. "He is completely not."

"What does he eat?" Miller asked.

"Pop-tarts."

"No, I don't eat pop-tarts every day," the Secretary of State said.

"Okay, you eat sweets."

"The pop-tart is one of the great American innovations in the history of the world," Rubio said. "If you think about it, it comes in such a beautiful foil package."

"He eats all the things you should not be eating," Jeanette added. "Every single thing."

MAHA, led by RFK Jr., has urged Americans to return to a diet built around whole foods, primarily meat and vegetables. That may be an admirable goal, but while some people can happily live on steak, eggs, and greens, many of us are unfortunately unwilling to permanently surrender our nutritionally questionable, yet undeniably delicious, processed and sugary favorites.

Rubio’s affection for Pop-tarts is an amusing reminder that moderation still matters. If most of your diet consists of real, whole foods, the occasional frosted pastry is unlikely to spell disaster. And for the Secretary of State, it appears to be fueling some of the State Department’s strongest work in recent history.

The case for Pop-tarts gets even stronger when you consider they were invented in 1964. Just look at everything America has achieved since then!

So perhaps MAHA and Pop-Tarts can coexist. Eat the steak, finish the vegetables, and, every now and then, enjoy a frosted pre-packaged pastry. If it is good enough for the secretary of state, it is probably good enough for the rest of us.

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