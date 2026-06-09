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Tipsheet

Court TV Absoluely Loses It Over Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2026 4:15 PM
Court TV Absoluely Loses It Over Karmelo Anthony Verdict
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Karmelo Anthony is a murderer. As Joe wrote earlier this afternoon, Anthony was convicted of murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, 17, in 2025. The case attracted national attention, but now justice has been served, and Anthony faces life in prison (via CBS News):

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A Collin County jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet, bringing an end to a closely watched trial that drew national attention and sparked debate over self-defense, race and school safety.

Anthony, now 19, had been charged in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. Prosecutors argued Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf during an altercation between the two teenagers, while defense attorneys contended Anthony acted in self-defense.

The jury reached its verdict after hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses over several days, including students who witnessed the confrontation, law enforcement investigators, medical experts and character witnesses called by the defense.

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And that self-defense argument was significantly weakened by Anthony's decision not to take the stand. Of course, the reactions are going to be insane from the Left, and we’ll update accordingly, but for now, Court TV was not pleased with the verdict:

This could get nuts; it will likely get nuts. We’ll keep you posted. 

UPDATE: They're pouring in...

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