Court TV Absoluely Loses It Over Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Karmelo Anthony is a murderer. As Joe wrote earlier this afternoon, Anthony was convicted of murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, 17, in 2025. The case attracted national attention, but now justice has been served, and Anthony faces life in prison (via CBS News):

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Karmelo Anthony breaks down in tears as he heard verdict. We have not taken a break. Karmelo has been walked out of the court. Karmelo's mother is also sobbing in her seat. — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 9, 2026

Extraordinary moment just now: Karmelo's lawyer asked if he could take his client somewhere to pull himself together. Judge responded Karmelo has been found guilty is now in the custody of the sheriff. 'Things move differently now,' judge said. — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 9, 2026

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: KARMELO ANTHONY HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING AUSTIN METCALF



Justice has been SERVED!



Thank GOD!



Karmelo supporters are absolutely LOSING IT in the parking lot



Pray for Texas tonight pic.twitter.com/Dk9Ebdbj7G — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

A Collin County jury found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet, bringing an end to a closely watched trial that drew national attention and sparked debate over self-defense, race and school safety. Anthony, now 19, had been charged in the April 2, 2025, killing of Metcalf at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. Prosecutors argued Anthony intentionally stabbed Metcalf during an altercation between the two teenagers, while defense attorneys contended Anthony acted in self-defense. The jury reached its verdict after hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses over several days, including students who witnessed the confrontation, law enforcement investigators, medical experts and character witnesses called by the defense.

And that self-defense argument was significantly weakened by Anthony's decision not to take the stand. Of course, the reactions are going to be insane from the Left, and we’ll update accordingly, but for now, Court TV was not pleased with the verdict:

Court TV panel melts down over the Karmelo Anthony guilty verdict:



“What happened?! It was a 4-inch knife, he used it one time! He was pushed!… how did you get this verdict?… I’m enraged right now!” pic.twitter.com/pHlhV9lZM5 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 9, 2026

This could get nuts; it will likely get nuts. We’ll keep you posted.

Never forget. A Black kid was able to raise nearly $1 million for kiIIing a White kid. pic.twitter.com/b3gHdCzZoN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2026

UPDATE: They're pouring in...

Karmelo Anthony supporter: "What do I tell my 5 boys? What do we do now!?"



Uh… don't murder? pic.twitter.com/DGrnCbhhe6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2026

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