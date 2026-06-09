Verdict Revealed in Karmelo Anthony Case

The verdict is in for the trial of Karmelo Anthony for the killing of high school track athlete Austin Metcalf and the jury has found him guilty of the crime.

Karmelo Anthony verdict:

GUILTY OF MURDER — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 9, 2026

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Members of New Black Panther Party stand guard outside the Texas courthouse where Karmelo Anthony faces first-degree murder trial in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old at a high school track meet.



Anthony is accused of killing Austin Metcalf in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.… pic.twitter.com/3oiPitGyaF — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) June 9, 2026

Protestors supporting Anthony surrounded the Collin County court house on Tuesday, chanting "Free Karmelo" as they awaited the verdict to be handed down.

People chanting “free Karmelo” outside the courthouse. — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 9, 2026

🚨 NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporters are GOING UTTERLY BERSERK on a man in patriotic attire at the Austin Metcalf murder trial after verdict reached



They are FURIOUS.



Anthony deserves the MAXIMUM FAFO punishment, with absolutely no remorse. pic.twitter.com/y1TvVHJtoU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2026

🚨 NOW: DOZENS of cops are pushing back Karmelo supporters as we await the verdict to be read



Getting tense



Any minute now! https://t.co/9e3L0cv8HC pic.twitter.com/Vi0INwG6QC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Woman on one knee with a fist up outside the courthouse. Karmelo Anthony trial. pic.twitter.com/FMX5M5mSq0 — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) June 9, 2026

As closing arguments ended, Anthony’s defense team successfully lobbied the judge to include manslaughter on the list of charges for the jury to deliberate over. Manslaughter convictions are significantly lighter than murder charges, carrying a maximum sentence of only 20 years and a minimum of 2 years. The defense team was unsuccessful in their attempt to have the provocation standard of the murder charge read-in on the jury instructions.

BREAKING: MANSLAUGHTER is now on the table with Karmelo Anthony. The lawyers and judge in this case have agreed to include it in the charging document that jurors will consider today after closing arguments.

Manslaughter is a lesser charge than what he's charged with, MURDER.… pic.twitter.com/Ha6ty65usR — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 9, 2026

Karmelo Anthony updates. The lawyers and the judge hashed out details on the charging document and jury instructions. The defense argued that the instructions should not include the provocation standard, which dictates that you cannot provoke violence and then use it as a pretext… — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) June 9, 2026

Closing arguments from state prosecutors told jurors that manslaughter should not apply to the case unless the jury believed, as the defense argued, that Metcalf had impaled himself on Anthony’s knife during the altercation.

More prosecution closing



On whether manslaughter would apply in this case instead of murder



“If you think AM impaled himself on Karmelo Anthony’s knife, find him guilty of manslaughter”



On witnesses



“They all said Karmelo Anthony provoked it”



Why self defense doesn’t apply… — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026

The defense’s closing arguments continued along what they attempted to portray earlier in the trial, that Metcalf had used “deadly force” in an attempt to force Anthony from the tent in which the attack occurred.

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Closing arguments are 35 minutes each.

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye waived right to open so lead defense attorney Mike Howard is starting



“Austin Metcalf had no legal right to use force to eject Karmelo Anthony from that tent”



“He had no legal right to put his hands on… — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026

“These guys are much bigger than you, do you turn your back and walk away and take a chance that these teenage boys with their raging hormones,” defense counsel Mike Howard said of the Metcalf twins. “Austin and Hunter had the right to tell Melo to leave but they did have the right to use deadly force to make him leave.”

Anthony’s sentencing hearing will begin later today. Due to his status as a minor at the time of the crime, Anthony is not eligible to receive the death penalty. Anthony's conviction means that he faces five to 99 years.

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