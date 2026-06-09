And This Is Why No One Watches the WNBA Part 675

The WNBA, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, has an opportunity to grow and become more relevant. It can boost viewership and sales, bringing more money to the players. They actually have that right now, through a player named Caitlin Clark, but she’s a white girl. And this league, led by woke executives and left-wing political views, cannot get out of its own way.

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Enter Brianna Turner of the Las Vegas Aces, who isn’t a fan of the 250 badge on their jerseys, because of slavery or something (via NY Post):

Aces forward Brianna Turner, the players association treasurer, balked at the idea that WNBA All-Stars should wear the “USA 250” patch on their jerseys that other professional sports leagues have adopted to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday. “Whoever called for the WNBA all star uniforms to have the USA 250 patch should have thought that through considering no WNBA players would have been free 250 years ago,” Turner wrote on “X.” The majority wouldn’t even have their freedom 100 years ago.” […] Sportico reported Thursday that the WNBA would have its All-Stars wear the patches during July 24-26 festivities in Chicago. But either the WNBA is reconsidering amidst backlash or the report was premature. “Like other major sports leagues, we are exploring how best to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary,” the WNBA said in a statement to USA Today. “Nothing has been finalized at this time.”

And people wonder why no one watches this league, which was already struggling. It also doesn't help that their commissioner is a moron, but let's not get too deep into the weeds here.

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