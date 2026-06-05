An Ex-Sanders Aide Noticed Something Odd About Graham Platner's MS Now Interview

Maine’s Graham Platner heads into the weekend burdened with more problems, all of which are of his own making. He has a Nazi tattoo that was no accidental ink—he knew exactly what he was getting. Then there was the sexting scandal, followed by the Kik account, an app known to be a hub for pedophiles, and now accusations of serial emotional abuse from multiple women. The Democrats sure know how to pick them. Platner is vying to oust incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins this year.

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The New York Times had the story, but it was watered down to Michelob Ultra-like piss water after Platner’s lawyers intervened. Other outlets have this information, and it’s not the final chapter of this saga. Platner admitted as much with MS Now’s Chris Hayes. Here’s the funny part: he went on this program to deny everything, yet didn’t do so when the Times reached out before publishing their piece. Why not deny it outright then? And this is Symone Sanders, a former Bernie Sanders aide, pointing it out.

Planter’s campaign did not deny the allegations about him getting physical to the New York Times, but Platner is repeatedly denying it on MS NOW.



Why didn’t they deny it in the piece? — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) June 5, 2026

Platner admitted that the texts from the sexting incident will probably be leaked eventually. Were the women Platner interacted with of legal age, and was it consensual? We don’t know the answer to the first part of that question because MS Now acts as a de facto arm of the Democratic National Committee, and this interview was the definition of softball. It’s just a token gesture to the campaign so they can claim he didn’t avoid media scrutiny. Also, Platty, you'd better be certain about the texts, because too often a candidate running for office denies something like this only for hard evidence to prove otherwise.

Notice how Chris Hayes never asked Graham Platner how old were the girls he was sexting https://t.co/5jSqZwldIh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 5, 2026

Graham Platner DENIES New York Times BOMBSHELL report alleging physical abuse of his ex-girlfriend.



PLATNER: "There are some allegations in this piece that I just want to be kind of unequivocal about are simply not true. Anything alleging, physicality, anything alleging that I… pic.twitter.com/5JEfYHbI66 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2026

CHRIS HAYES: When did the sexting stop? If it stopped, if there was stuff that you’re not proud of that you worked out with your wife, you want to talk about the details? When did it stop?



GRAHAM PLATNER: It stopped when it was happening. pic.twitter.com/pWg8EjqPLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2026

CHRIS HAYES: Did you know what this Nazi tattoo was about before last October when you said you first became aware of it?



GRAHAM PLATNER: No, I did not. pic.twitter.com/M5wH8TSdrx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2026

Chris Hayes of MSNOW asks if embarrassing texts from Graham Platner are floating out there that are going to emerge as something of an October Surprise, and Graham Platner basically says that he is sure that someone is going to try to leak something like that. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 5, 2026

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CHRIS HAYES: Were you sending sexually explicit messages to other women back in 2023, 2024?



GRAHAM PLATNER: I made mistakes, and Amy held me accountable for them, and we worked through them. And the work that we did made our marriage significantly stronger. And who we are today… pic.twitter.com/Rj7QJSlemb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2026

CHRIS HAYES: The Times reported that they saw texts of Lyndsey Fifield, including a text in August. This would be before October of last year, in which she basically said that you had a "Nazi tattoo," and she joked about how she was going to go volunteer for Collins. Now, again,… pic.twitter.com/g1AJ6vpFrl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2026

Well, I guess that's that.



No follow-up from Chris at all. Case closed despite all the evidence that he did. https://t.co/uhS20T6LlR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2026

Per sources: Graham Platner’s campaign is now aware of the severity of the next round of information that will come out. Worse than Nazi tattoo. Worse than Reddit. Worse than ‘Predator’s Paradise.’



The emergency trip home had nothing to do with reporters at the house his dad… https://t.co/4xEt7wcUN6 — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) June 3, 2026

Some hard-hitting stuff from MS Now. Almost as bad as CNN taking the word of Somali fraudsters, who claim they’re not doing anything wrong in Minnesota.

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Everyday for the Platner campaign pic.twitter.com/jxpHbq3FEW — Magills (@magills_) June 5, 2026

Keep in mind that if you're defending Platner at this point you're signing up for 5 more months of defending an obvious pathological liar. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 5, 2026

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