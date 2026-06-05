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An Ex-Sanders Aide Noticed Something Odd About Graham Platner's MS Now Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 05, 2026 7:00 AM
An Ex-Sanders Aide Noticed Something Odd About Graham Platner's MS Now Interview
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Maine’s Graham Platner heads into the weekend burdened with more problems, all of which are of his own making. He has a Nazi tattoo that was no accidental ink—he knew exactly what he was getting. Then there was the sexting scandal, followed by the Kik account, an app known to be a hub for pedophiles, and now accusations of serial emotional abuse from multiple women. The Democrats sure know how to pick them. Platner is vying to oust incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins this year. 

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The New York Times had the story, but it was watered down to Michelob Ultra-like piss water after Platner’s lawyers intervened. Other outlets have this information, and it’s not the final chapter of this saga. Platner admitted as much with MS Now’s Chris Hayes. Here’s the funny part: he went on this program to deny everything, yet didn’t do so when the Times reached out before publishing their piece. Why not deny it outright then? And this is Symone Sanders, a former Bernie Sanders aide, pointing it out. 

Platner admitted that the texts from the sexting incident will probably be leaked eventually. Were the women Platner interacted with of legal age, and was it consensual? We don’t know the answer to the first part of that question because MS Now acts as a de facto arm of the Democratic National Committee, and this interview was the definition of softball. It’s just a token gesture to the campaign so they can claim he didn’t avoid media scrutiny. Also, Platty, you'd better be certain about the texts, because too often a candidate running for office denies something like this only for hard evidence to prove otherwise. 

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Some hard-hitting stuff from MS Now. Almost as bad as CNN taking the word of Somali fraudsters, who claim they’re not doing anything wrong in Minnesota. 

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