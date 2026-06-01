Graham Platner Made His Wife Do the Walk of Shame Following Texting Fiasco

Graham Platner was sexting with several women while married. He has an account on an app that’s reportedly a hub for pedophiles. It was a bad weekend for Hauptsturmführer Platner, and the damage control hasn’t been much better. First, Platner made his wife do a walk of shame of sorts following the sexting fiasco, dropping:

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A message from my wife Amy: pic.twitter.com/dbDqjssevp — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 30, 2026

Way to have your wife step up for you, Graham. pic.twitter.com/66Jrpfqz4U — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) May 31, 2026

This is almost as bad as when he made her do the video praising his sperm. https://t.co/qP8qYBSo4O — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) May 31, 2026

All great marriages involve a loving husband sending explicit messages to up to 12 women who aren’t his wife. If people don’t respect that, then they don’t know what love is. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 31, 2026

This tweet truly says it all:

Rare political post. My hot take is that if you are barely 3 years into marriage & you need your wife to do a campaign video for you because you’ve been flagrantly cheating on her, you’ve made so many missteps it’s time to sit down & be quiet. Nobody needs you as a leader. — Dolores G. Morris (@DoloresGMorris) May 31, 2026

Then, he tried to deny it:

After confirming it last night, he’s denying it today. …it’s almost like he has a problem being honest. pic.twitter.com/T1XGEDGYA9 — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) May 31, 2026

After confirming it last night, he’s denying it today. …it’s almost like he has a problem being honest. pic.twitter.com/T1XGEDGYA9 — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) May 31, 2026

“they would very much like to try to rip [our marriage] apart”



bro, you have a profile on a perverted hook up app and you’re sexting up to a dozen other women



this is 100% on you pic.twitter.com/5tUXusGU1v — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) May 31, 2026

MS NOW Reveals Graham Platner Bailed On Scheduled Interview Amid New Sexting Revelations https://t.co/XEvt8D0oAV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 31, 2026

Graham Platner’s campaign right now pic.twitter.com/yzCW9emNRp — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) May 31, 2026

And there’s more coming, folks. Stay tuned.

Oh please. This blame-the-media, gaslighting BS from Platner is laughable.



The reality is many voters see infidelity as a rot of character — and that's why they've rejected many pols before with these issues.



Maybe the environment favoring Ds can pull a flawed candidate like… https://t.co/2Y39cKOPgu — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) May 31, 2026

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