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Graham Platner Made His Wife Do the Walk of Shame Following Texting Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2026 12:01 AM
Graham Platner Made His Wife Do the Walk of Shame Following Texting Fiasco
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner was sexting with several women while married. He has an account on an app that’s reportedly a hub for pedophiles. It was a bad weekend for Hauptsturmführer Platner, and the damage control hasn’t been much better. First, Platner made his wife do a walk of shame of sorts following the sexting fiasco, dropping:

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This tweet truly says it all:

Then, he tried to deny it:

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The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME MEDIA BIAS SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
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