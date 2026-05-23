RSC Held an Event for This Reporter Who Exposed an 'Egregious' Medicare Scam in Ohio

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak uncovered something nasty in Ohio.

“I traveled to Columbus, Ohio, and witnessed the most egregious government waste I've seen in my 20 years as an investigative reporter,” he tweeted. He recently went up onto the Hill, where he discussed his findings at a roundtable event hosted by the Republican Study Committee on May 21, featuring Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX).

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I traveled to Columbus, Ohio, and witnessed the most egregious government waste I've seen in my 20 years as an investigative reporter.



This has been going on for years, and you've been paying for it.



Take a look⬇️ pic.twitter.com/E16xiXZ1eo — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 6, 2026

Rosiak discovered a quarter-billion-dollar Medicaid boondoggle, which is now under the scrutiny of House Republicans, who have launched a formal investigation (via RSC):

🚨 LIVE NOW: RSC hosts roundtable led by @RepBrandonGill and @realDailyWire's @LukeRosiak to expose the staggering scale of government fraud draining taxpayer dollars and detail how House Republicans are cracking down to protect taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/3Pu8bmtkUT — Republican Study Committee (@RepublicanStudy) May 21, 2026

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) hosted a fraud roundtable … led by Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) following Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak's exposure of a quarter-billion-dollar Medicaid scam in Ohio where convicted felons and foreign nationals created 288 shell companies billing taxpayers for home health services that were never provided, including a single building in Columbus housing 94 fake companies that charged $66 million. Rosiak spent just two months analyzing publicly available data that Ohio Medicaid officials ignored for four years to expose the scheme. Gill, who chairs the House Oversight Committee's newly formed Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses, announced the task force is launching a formal investigation with subpoena power to issue criminal referrals. The roundtable comes as House Republicans push aggressive fraud enforcement measures, building on President Trump and Vice President Vance's White House Fraud Task Force that has already deferred billions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements from states failing to stop fraud and put a hold on new hospice and home health care licenses until states comply with integrity requirements. This is not a victimless crime. Fraudsters, like the ones in Ohio, who exploit Medicare, Medicaid, and other Federal healthcare programs steal taxpayer dollars and divert critical healthcare resources away from seniors, vulnerable families, individuals with disabilities, and Americans who genuinely depend on these programs. Members in attendance included RSC Vice Chair Ben Cline (VA-06), Reps. Michael Cloud (TX-27), Laurel Lee (FL-15), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Mike Kennedy (UT-03), Abe Hamadeh (AZ-08), and Ralph Norman (SC-05).

“Whenever you bring in infinity third worlders into American society from low trust countries, you kind of expect low trust behavior, and that's what we've seen here. The American people want to know that their tax dollars are actually being used for the American people, not for foreigners, not for fraudsters,” said Gill in the press release. “Our job is to stop it, to get the bad guys in jail by issuing criminal referrals."

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) said this won’t be a political show involving a litany of hearings. Action will be taken

"This is not just going to be hearings after hearings. It's going to be arrests and prosecutions. We have to end this now. What we're uncovering is criminals,” he said.

Let’s hope.

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