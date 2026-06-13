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Tipsheet

Clinton-Appointed Activist Judge Blocks Ken Paxton's ActBlue Lawsuit to Protect James Talarico

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 13, 2026 10:15 AM
Clinton-Appointed Activist Judge Blocks Ken Paxton's ActBlue Lawsuit to Protect James Talarico
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

A Massachusetts federal judge appointed by President Bill Clinton has blocked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against the Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue.

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District Judge Richard Stearns claimed that the suit amounted to “retaliation” against Paxton’s Democrat opponent, specifically naming the Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico as the impetus behind the legal action.

“The lawsuit in Texas is undoubtedly an adverse action,” Stearns said in his decision. “And having previously found bad faith, the court agrees with ActBlue that the evidence in the record compels the conclusion that, far from protecting Texas consumers, the action was filed in retaliation for ActBlue’s fundraising on behalf of Talarico, Paxton’s current political rival for the Senate seat.”

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KEN PAXTON LAWSUIT MASSACHUSETTS TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

In reality, Paxton’s investigation into the fundraising platform over fraudulent and misleading donation processes began back in 2023, two years before Talarico would declare his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. In 2024, Paxton submitted a Petition for Rulemaking to the Federal Election Commission in hopes of closing fundraising loopholes.

Paxton has announced his intention to appeal the decision, saying “Texas has every right to enforce its own laws to protect our citizens, and we will continue to fight to hold ActBlue accountable.

No other statement from his office has been released at this time.

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