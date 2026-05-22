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Tipsheet

GOP Rep Who's Been Missing for Weeks Breaks His Silence, but Doesn't Say Much

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2026 12:01 AM
GOP Rep Who's Been Missing for Weeks Breaks His Silence, but Doesn't Say Much
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) is defending one of the most vulnerable districts this cycle. He’s also been absent, reportedly recovering from a serious health issue. His last recorded vote was in early March. Since then, we’ve received updates from his staff and his father, former Gov. Tom Kean, about the congressman’s condition. It’s not acceptable. His constituents deserve answers. Well, the New Jersey Republican broke his silence, but also didn’t say much (via NY Post):

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Missing Rep. Tom Kean Jr. finally broke his silence Thursday after skipping 100 votes in a row in a barely explained absence from Congress.

The New Jersey Republican declined to elaborate on his vague explanations that he was dealing with a “personal medical issue” or give a timeline for when he plans to return to work, other than “in the next couple of weeks.”

“My doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery,” Kean, 57, told the New Jersey Globe in his first known interview in his 77-day disappearance from work. “I understand the need for public transparency, and I appreciate the support of my constituents.

“I anticipate that in the next couple of weeks, I’ll return to voting and to the campaign trail.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who claims to have spoken directly to Kean “a few weeks ago,” admitted that he has very little idea what’s going on with him.

“We’re expecting him back here soon. He’s had a medical issue. He’s going to be fully transparent and disclose that,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. “I don’t even know the details.”

[…]

The Post talked to staffers at his DC office and was referred to his communications team for comment. His communications team did not respond.

“It’s almost like a textbook example of what not to do in a crisis situation like this because eventually the truth will come out,” a Republican strategist told The Post. “It’s leading people to think the absolute worst, and the staff is tweeting like he’s actually there in Congress when he’s not.”

[…]

Fueling concerns are seemingly cryptic explanations about his whereabouts.

“There’s no cameras where Tom is,” his chief of staff, Dan Scharfenberger, told The New York Times earlier this month.

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Kean just repeated what everyone else has said about this story. He’ll be back soon. Okay, we’ve heard that before, weeks ago, frankly. 

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