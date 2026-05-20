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CNN Analyst Not Shocked That Thomas Massie Got Throttled in His Primary For a Simple Reason

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2026 6:30 AM
CNN Analyst Not Shocked That Thomas Massie Got Throttled in His Primary For a Simple Reason
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will need to update his resume soon. He lost his primary last night. He also gave one of the most classless concession speeches, but I guess I’d be humiliated too if voters took a belt and whipped it across my face. Massie was more concerned about not voting for tax cuts, border security, and getting airtime cozying up with Democrats over the Epstein Files. He represented a hard-core Trump district—and voters chose challenger Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, instead. 

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The election once again confirms that the GOP is Trump’s party. His control over it remains strong, and anyone who dares to oppose him on key policy issues will face backlash from his supporters and the Republican Party. And that is exactly why CNN’s Harry Enten isn’t surprised that Massie lost:

ENTEN: “I wasn’t surprised at all because the bottom line is this; Donald Trump is the general of the Republican Party and the Republican primary voters are his soldiers.”

“And if you look at Thomas Massie, you can see it very clearly.”

“You look in 2020, 2022, 2024, he was getting 75%, upwards of 81% of the primary vote in 2020...”

“And today he gets less than 50% of vote, that’s the story!”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

Goodbye, Tom. You won’t be missed, and only someone like him could think he could beat President Trump in this contest. When the president turns against you, it’s usually the end of your political career. 

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