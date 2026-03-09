VIP
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 09, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A new poll has some great news for President Donald Trump and some not-so-good news for Democrats hoping to win in the upcoming midterm elections.

An NBC News poll found that Trump remains a polarizing figure, but is still more popular than former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who are both expected to run for president in 2028.

President Trump’s favorability stood at 41 percent positive and 53 percent negative, compared to Harris’ 34 percent positive and 51 percent negative. Newsom and his hair gel were at 27 percent positive and 45 percent negative.

Here’s another interesting finding. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite the controversy it has faced over the past year, also outperformed the Democratic Party at 38 percent positive and 56 percent negative. Democrats are at 30 percent positive and 52 percent negative. Even with the negative news coverage of ICE, Democrats are still more unpopular.

Even further, the president’s job approval sat at 44 percent while disapproval was at 54 percent. Yet, 53 percent of respondents approved of his border security policies. 

However, Democrats did have some positive news as voters preferred a Democrat-controlled Congress by 50 percent to 44 percent. But Republicans still hold a 27-point advantage on border security, a 22-point advantage on crime, and a 12-point advantage on immigration when respondents were asked which party would handle these issues more effectively.

When it comes to affecting change in the U.S., 41 percent said Trump is bringing the right kind of change. About 34 percent said he is bringing the wrong kind of change while 22 percent said he is not moving the needle either way.

Democrats may be ahead when it comes to who voters want to control Congress, but it is still early and much could change between now and November. Moreover, Democrats have only a six point lead on that question, meaning Republicans still have a fighting chance at reversing this trend before it’s time for Americans to cast their votes.

