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Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 30, 2026 7:00 AM
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Nuke the Dems' 'No Kings' Nonsense
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Democrats are sensing it. The hordes of insufferable white liberal women, pro-Hamas types, and other freaks gathered in deep blue strongholds for their “No Kings” rally, which was claimed to be a major event. Eight million lunatics took to the streets. Nice story, guys: Donald Trump received over 77 million votes, won the popular vote, the Electoral College, all seven swing states, and more than 89 percent of counties shifted to the right in 2024. When you achieve that level of electoral dominance legally, circle back. And they won’t.

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It was a cacophony of left-wing insanity. We had people storming ICE facilities out West, calling for ICE agents to be killed, throwing concrete chunks at federal officers, and yes, pro-Hamas elements were pervasive. CNN’s Scott Jennings expertly skinned the antics of the Democrats, saying that there were hammer and sickle flags and Hezbollah flags everywhere. The calls for the destruction of America and Israel were also captured on film. It was young psychopaths and old former New Left boomers who were either suffering from brain rot or early dementia because none of their stuff made sense:

So, yeah, Jennings is right: this is the base of the Democratic Party. There were no working people at these rallies, and the average age appeared to be somewhere between 80 and Methuselah. 

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAMAS ICE LIBERAL MEDIA SCOTT JENNINGS

And yes, who’s fronting these organizations, because none of this stuff is organic. There are Reddit posts where homeless people are alleging they were paid $50 to hold up signs. 

So, after all that, we have no kings, Trump is still president, and he still owns the Left.  

Also, the United Kingdom, which has a king, holding a protest in solidarity with their equally brain-damaged cousins across the pond, is all you need to know about today’s leftists.   

Illiterate, illiberal, and totally unspooled. 

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