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Scott Jennings Went Scorched Earth on the Dems' Redistricting Nonsense on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2026 6:55 AM
Scott Jennings Went Scorched Earth on the Dems' Redistricting Nonsense on CNN
AP Photo/Ron Harris

We’ll find out on May 14th whether the Supreme Court will consider this crazy last-ditch legal effort from Virginia Democrats to pass their gerrymandered map, which the Virginia Supreme Court rejected for numerous violations of the state constitution. There are procedures you must follow—Democrats in Virginia did not. They’re arguing that there is a question about what Election Day is, which makes it a federal question—that’s the hook. It won’t work. 

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Again, this was a state Supreme Court ruling on a matter related to the state constitution. There is no real federal question here. What is funny is the legalese in the Democrats’ brief, loaded with cope, and oozes temper tantrum vibes. You lost, guys. Deal with it. Salem radio host and CNN contributor Scott Jennings went “Defcon-1” on these silly games yesterday. Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck clipped the exchange:

There's a better chance of me sprouting wings and flying out of that window over there than the United States Supreme Court dealing with this in any way, because this is a state Supreme Court ruling on a state constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court doesn't deal with these kinds of things, number one. Number two, the freakout in Virginia has been so extreme. You even have Democrats over there who are saying they want to effectively, politically decapitate the entire Virginia Supreme Court by putting an age limit of 54 so they can get rid of every existing justice and install people who will promise to rule a certain way on a certain case. You know, they went from, oh, this is just a temporary map thing to let's burn down the entire Virginia Supreme Court in about two seconds over there in Virginia, which tells you all you need to know about just how power hungry and corrupt the Democrats are in Virginia. This is not going to work at the U.S. Supreme Court. And this whole project of maximum warfare by Hakeem Jeffries is completely blown up in their face.

[…]

I mean, in Virginia, you had Democrats in Virginia who broke the law and broke the state constitution to try to move a 6-5, fairly constructed map to a 10-1. They got struck down by Democrats on their own Supreme Court, and now they want to decapitate an entire branch of government over it? It's ridiculous.

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Legal experts say the Supreme Court is expected to deny this motion unanimously. 

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