What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling

They can’t be serious: Virginia Democrats are trying to overturn the state Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated their gerrymandered map, which would have given them a 10-1 advantage through congressional apportionment. It was declared unconstitutional. Procedure, Democrats; you didn’t follow it. It led to a tantrum from the Left, but also a lasting blow to Democrats, where some top names, like Barack Obama, got egg on their faces. The Democrats are learning that they cannot win a redistricting war with us. Now, Democrats are filing to stay the Virginia Supreme Court ruling as they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

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Excuse me? What federal issue is at play here? Virginia’s highest court issued an opinion relating to matters that are bound to the Old Dominion only. Follow the rules, you clowns:

🚨 Virginia Democrats indicate that they will appeal today's ruling invalidating the redistricting referendum to the United States Supreme Court.



They ask the Virginia Supreme Court to withhold its mandate. pic.twitter.com/RUHVSSUT4u — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 8, 2026

Lmfao Virginia Democrats want the VA Supreme Court to stay their ruling while they appeal their case to the Supreme Court... which doesn't have jurisdiction because it was a state constitutional question ruled on by a state Supreme Court. https://t.co/QxFyNPmWod — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

Before the ruling, the chances of certifying this crazy map looked grim. Democratic insiders believed there was less than a 50 percent chance that the court would refuse to dismiss the challenge to this map, which caused total panic among the Left. Many were reportedly preparing to blame top Democrats in DC and Richmond for ignoring warnings that a legal mess could derail the effort. Rachael Bade pointed out the issues involved and that the majority of the court only needs to side with one of them to discard the entire map.

That Democrats failed to provide a required 90-day notice before the election.

That Democrats used “misleading” ballot language when they framed the question as one of “fairness.”

That they didn’t follow the statute requiring an “intervening election” of the House of Delegates between two votes approving a constitutional amendment.

And that the special session was invalidly called and used to advance the effort.

There were multiple violations of the state constitution, especially during the time this amendment was proposed and during voting. It seems that early voting, which Democrats favor, was partly to blame for the rejection of this map.

***

Last Call: Yikes.

First, if you are going to appeal to SCOTUS maybe don’t misspell Virginia???? pic.twitter.com/rmj1pFMfd6 — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) May 9, 2026

This filing is insane. https://t.co/gs752tr9XK — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 9, 2026

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