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Tipsheet

What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 09, 2026 7:00 AM
What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling
Townhall Media

They can’t be serious: Virginia Democrats are trying to overturn the state Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated their gerrymandered map, which would have given them a 10-1 advantage through congressional apportionment. It was declared unconstitutional. Procedure, Democrats; you didn’t follow it. It led to a tantrum from the Left, but also a lasting blow to Democrats, where some top names, like Barack Obama, got egg on their faces. The Democrats are learning that they cannot win a redistricting war with us. Now, Democrats are filing to stay the Virginia Supreme Court ruling as they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

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Excuse me? What federal issue is at play here? Virginia’s highest court issued an opinion relating to matters that are bound to the Old Dominion only. Follow the rules, you clowns:

Before the ruling, the chances of certifying this crazy map looked grim. Democratic insiders believed there was less than a 50 percent chance that the court would refuse to dismiss the challenge to this map, which caused total panic among the Left. Many were reportedly preparing to blame top Democrats in DC and Richmond for ignoring warnings that a legal mess could derail the effort. Rachael Bade pointed out the issues involved and that the majority of the court only needs to side with one of them to discard the entire map.

  • That Democrats failed to provide a required 90-day notice before the election.
  • That Democrats used “misleading” ballot language when they framed the question as one of “fairness.”
  • That they didn’t follow the statute requiring an “intervening election” of the House of Delegates between two votes approving a constitutional amendment.
  • And that the special session was invalidly called and used to advance the effort.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

There were multiple violations of the state constitution, especially during the time this amendment was proposed and during voting. It seems that early voting, which Democrats favor, was partly to blame for the rejection of this map. 

***

Last Call: Yikes. 

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