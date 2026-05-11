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Tipsheet

The VA Dems Want the Supreme Court to Restore Their Gerrymandered Map. Here's Their Argument.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 11, 2026 5:25 PM
The VA Dems Want the Supreme Court to Restore Their Gerrymandered Map. Here's Their Argument.
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s official: Virginia Democrats are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate their gerrymandered map that favors their party with a 10-1 advantage. The Virginia Supreme Court struck down that map, citing multiple procedural violations under the state constitution. Interestingly, early voting partly overturned this scheme. Despite that, liberals in the Old Dominion are hoping for relief. They believe the question of ‘what is Election Day’ will be compelling enough to prompt federal intervention (via NYT):

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Democratic leaders in Virginia asked the Supreme Court on Monday to allow the state to use a congressional map drawn by Democrats and approved by voters in a referendum in April.

In an emergency application, the state’s attorney general and other officials urged the justices to overturn a decision by the Virginia Supreme Court, which ruled last week that the redistricting process had violated the state’s Constitution, a major setback for Democrats in a fierce battle over which party will control the U.S. House.

In their filing on Monday, Virginia state officials claimed that the ruling by the state’s Supreme Court had amounted to “judicial defiance” of the will of the voters to create a new district map. The officials asserted that the state court was “deeply mistaken” on “critical issues of federal law with profound practical importance to the nation.”

That decision, they argued, had “deprived voters, candidates and the commonwealth of their right to the lawfully enacted congressional districts.”

The state Supreme Court ruled that lawmakers had violated the multipart process to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

State supreme courts are typically the final word in interpreting their own constitutions, and the U.S. Supreme Court does not usually review those rulings.

But in the application on Monday, the Virginia officials argued that the justices should weigh in because the state court’s ruling revolved around what they contend is a question of federal law — the definition of “Election Day.”

[…]

In Virginia, to be adopted, a constitutional amendment must be passed in the legislature twice, with a statewide election occurring between. In a 4-to-3 decision, the state court justices found that the first passage of the amendment came too late to be valid because, by the time the General Assembly acted, more than a million early voters had already cast their ballots in the 2025 general election.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Stepped in It Regarding TN Redistricting Fight...and It's Hilarious Matt Vespa
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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

I’ll give them credit for effort, but the Virginia Supreme Court ruled on a state matter. The issue at hand involved the state constitution. Legal experts have already dissected this filing, with some suggesting the Court will deny this motion without dissenting opinions. The Supreme Court is expected to decide on May 14th.

It’s just a tantrum. That’s all. A lot of legalese to say, ‘we’re mad, we violated state constitutional norms and got lost.’

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The Virginia Supreme Court justice who authored the opinion was appointed to the state court of appeals by then-Gov. Mark Warner. 

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