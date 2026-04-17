Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This NYT Reporter's Talking Points on Iran With One Simple Line

The man knows how to dominate the Left. He knows how to challenge their talking points, and he does so very effectively. Salem Radio Host Scott Jennings, who is also a regular on CNN, has been fighting a solo battle against misinformation and outright lunacy from his liberal colleagues on the anti-Trump network, especially regarding the merits and goals of Operation Epic Fury, which has seen considerable success.

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The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro tried to doom-speak Iran, like most in the media, but Jennings slapped that down with one line, and it was sort of brutal:

Scott Jennings just stopped New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro COLD in her tracks as she tried to spin a doom and gloom narrative about the Iran conflict.



He told her she’s “living several days ago.”



GARCIA-NAVARRO: “This is really about what this president has said he will do… pic.twitter.com/IQZ1FprMN9 — Overton (@overton_news) April 16, 2026

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “This is really about what this president has said he will do to the people of Iran in order to get that outcome.” “And I think that is what what has brought in the pope.” JENNINGS: “So, you’re living several days ago.” “Where do we stand today? We have a ceasefire.” “We have a blockade that’s working.” “Basically, no bombs are falling right now and we are on the brink, hopefully, of a diplomatic solution that will take away nuclear material from these fanatics and make the region and the world a safer place.” “Is this not an acceptable outcome?”

Damn.

Also, I find it amusing that the media, which has a history of anti-Catholicism and hates the Catholic Church, is trying to create a divide and make a fuss over this small exchange between Trump and Pope Leo XIV. First, Trump isn’t the first president to disagree with the Bishop of Rome. Second, please, we all know why the media is siding with the pope here. It’s obvious.

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