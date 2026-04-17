VIP
Norms Only Exist to Protect the Status Quo. Ignore Them.
Norms Only Exist to Protect the Status Quo. Ignore Them.
More Details About the Justin Fairfax Murder-Suicide Incident Have Dropped
More Details About the Justin Fairfax Murder-Suicide Incident Have Dropped
There Was a Heavy Police Presence for a Reported Shooting Near a Top Government Official
There Was a Heavy Police Presence for a Reported Shooting Near a Top...
VIP
(D)ifferent Kinds of Kings
(D)ifferent Kinds of Kings
When Dissent Becomes Sabotage: The Rise of the Counter-MAGA Fifth Column
When Dissent Becomes Sabotage: The Rise of the Counter-MAGA Fifth Column
Criminals Are Stealing Billions From America’s Seniors. AARP Is Fighting Back.
Criminals Are Stealing Billions From America’s Seniors. AARP Is Fighting Back.
Hey, Tucker: Christianity and Islam Have a Long and Very Bitter History
Hey, Tucker: Christianity and Islam Have a Long and Very Bitter History
VIP
Disposable Democrats
Disposable Democrats
The Media Exploit the Pope As Trump's Public Enemy No. 1
The Media Exploit the Pope As Trump's Public Enemy No. 1
How Hungary Matters
How Hungary Matters
When the Rules Don't Apply to the Rulers
When the Rules Don't Apply to the Rulers
Mamdani’s Government Grocery Store Is an Awful Idea
Mamdani’s Government Grocery Store Is an Awful Idea
Why Taxpayers Should Stop Funding Planned Parenthood and Start Investing in Moms
Why Taxpayers Should Stop Funding Planned Parenthood and Start Investing in Moms
Massachusetts School District Enters Federal Agreement to Protect Jewish Students From Harassment
Massachusetts School District Enters Federal Agreement to Protect Jewish Students From Har...
Tipsheet

Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This NYT Reporter's Talking Points on Iran With One Simple Line

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2026 6:00 AM
Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This NYT Reporter's Talking Points on Iran With One Simple Line
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The man knows how to dominate the Left. He knows how to challenge their talking points, and he does so very effectively. Salem Radio Host Scott Jennings, who is also a regular on CNN, has been fighting a solo battle against misinformation and outright lunacy from his liberal colleagues on the anti-Trump network, especially regarding the merits and goals of Operation Epic Fury, which has seen considerable success. 

Advertisement

The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro tried to doom-speak Iran, like most in the media, but Jennings slapped that down with one line, and it was sort of brutal:

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “This is really about what this president has said he will do to the people of Iran in order to get that outcome.”

“And I think that is what what has brought in the pope.”

JENNINGS: “So, you’re living several days ago.”

“Where do we stand today? We have a ceasefire.”

“We have a blockade that’s working.”

“Basically, no bombs are falling right now and we are on the brink, hopefully, of a diplomatic solution that will take away nuclear material from these fanatics and make the region and the world a safer place.” 

“Is this not an acceptable outcome?”

Recommended

Iran – A Longer View Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Damn.

Also, I find it amusing that the media, which has a history of anti-Catholicism and hates the Catholic Church, is trying to create a divide and make a fuss over this small exchange between Trump and Pope Leo XIV. First, Trump isn’t the first president to disagree with the Bishop of Rome. Second, please, we all know why the media is siding with the pope here. It’s obvious. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iran – A Longer View Victor Davis Hanson
There Was a Heavy Police Presence for a Reported Shooting Near a Top Government Official Matt Vespa
More Details About the Justin Fairfax Murder-Suicide Incident Have Dropped Matt Vespa
ICE Does a Triple Pick-Up of Illegals in Minnesota...and Their Crimes Are Henious Matt Vespa
Illegal Alien With 25 Prior Arrests Charged With Attempted Rape Outside Virginia Whole Foods Scott McClallen
Hey, Tucker: Christianity and Islam Have a Long and Very Bitter History Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Iran – A Longer View Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement